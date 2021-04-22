Juan Renteria knows he represents something.
As he stood onstage at Norman Public Schools’ Celebration of Excellence Thursday, Renteria — the newly-minted district teacher of the year, a son of two parents who immigrated from Mexico, a teacher to 21 fifth graders — told the educators watching that in a difficult year, he brings something important to his students and his district.
“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to stand in front of a classroom and offer something so profound to our teaching profession: Hope,” said Renteria, who teaches at Truman Elementary. “Me, a young man with immigrant parents, who has dark hair and caramel-colored skin, who speaks multiple languages and who emphasizes the importance of building bridges, can stand proudly and serve as hope for the students of Norman Public Schools — a hope that transcends what we see in the media, and what we hear commentators say about our students athletes.
“A hope that transcends what we feel when misguided people chose to hurt people in our minority communities. May we all continue to sow seeds of hope.”
Renteria and four other teachers — McKinley’s Erin Carpenter, Roosevelt’s Meredith Ziegler, Alcott’s Kathy Outlaw and Longfellow’s Stephanie Young — were finalists for this year’s District Teacher of the Year award, which comes with both gifts from community sponsors and responsibilities for the remainder of the year. The position also offers its winner the opportunity to eventually compete for the statewide teacher of the year honor.
Renteria’s distinction, along with the many other honors awarded Thursday, came during the first in-person Celebration of Excellence ceremony NPS has hosted since 2019. While the education community only gathered at about 25% the capacity of a normal year’s ceremony, the event’s semi-normalcy was “something to celebrate,” Superintendent Nick Migliorino told attendees.
Migliorino took the night to thank the district’s teachers, support staff, health care workers and community partners for their guidance and work through a challenging year.
“I will speak to you as a father of two young ladies who are in our schools right now, and because of the work and the dedication that you have shown in pouring into my daughters, they were able to go to school this year … to the 15,000 or so students in our district, they got to chose to be together because of you,” Migliorino said. “As a father, not as the superintendent, thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Renteria wasn’t the only NPS employee recognized Thursday. Morgan Dragg, a first grade teacher at Monroe Elementary, was named the 2021 Rookie Teacher of the Year, while Health Services’ Mollee Speichinger was presented the district’s Support Employee of the Year award.
Teachers at every school site were recognized as their own schools’ teachers of the year, and the district honored community organizations like the Cleveland County Health Department and IMMYLabs as NPS’ Public Ambassadors.
Jessica Eschbach, an innovative learning coach at Norman North and the 2020 teacher of the year, spoke Thursday night with words of encouragement for this year’s teacher of the year and the opportunities they’ll be afforded. Eschbach, who went on to become the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year this spring, received her district award from Migliorino last year as she stood in her front yard, surprised by a celebratory drive-by car parade.
“To the new teacher of the year: You have been chosen for a reason,” Eschbach said. “Toss your self-doubt away and embrace this moment that you have to now take your passions and run with them.”
For Renteria, one of those passions is bridge building. In a pre-award video, Renteria said he uses his position to make sure his students are heard, seen and fully empowered in his classroom to be their best selves.
Renteria’s job in the classroom is more than educating every day — he’s serving as a role model and representation for his students, he said in the video.
“There’s not a lot of Mr. Renterias in elementaries — at least not the ones I grew up in,” he said. “I know that I’m needed. I know that I’m important.”
Renteria said his parents, who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s, had limited educational opportunities and resources. For Renteria, succeeding in school was a way to honor his parents for their sacrifice for him, he said.
Renteria Thursday thanked God, his team at Truman and his parents, whom he addressed in Spanish, telling them that the sacrifices they’ve made for him and his siblings have given him “a future full of love and ample opportunities.”
“My parents have always served as my greatest teachers, and in a way, I am their American dream,” Renteria said.
