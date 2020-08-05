Norman Public Schools named a new principal at Longfellow Middle School this week.
The district’s Board of Education approved Kim Hutchinson, previously assistant principal at Longfellow, as the middle school’s principal at Monday night’s meeting.
Hutchinson will fill the principal position left open by Stephanie Williams, who was recently named the district’s new executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
According to NPS, Hutchinson has been with the district for three years. She previously worked with Amarillo Independent School District as an assistant principal, a curriculum assessment specialist and a teacher.
NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said Monday that the job drew a qualified pool of applicants, and that he was "pleased to recommend one of our own" for the position.
“We are thrilled to see Kim take the reins at Longfellow,” Migliorino said in a statement. “From the minute she came to Norman she has been a passionate and energetic leader for her students and colleagues. Having a talented and qualified educator like Kim, who was already on staff at Longfellow, step into this role will provide the necessary consistency and stability to continue the great work that is being done at the school.”
