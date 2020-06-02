Norman Public Schools named three new principals this week, filling vacancies at two elementary schools and promoting an interim principal at another.
The district’s Board of Education named Catherine Miller principal at Cleveland Elementary, Andrea Crowe principal at Monroe Elementary and Lori Connery principal at Washington Elementary during a special meeting Monday.
“We are pleased to have hired three tremendous educational leaders who each have served students in our district for many years,” NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino said in a statement Tuesday. “These incredible principals have demonstrated their passion for serving youth as well as their commitment to Norman. We are fortunate to have such such strong, compassionate leaders who have dedicated their lives to preparing and inspiring students to achieve their full potential.”
Before her Monday hiring as Cleveland principal, Miller served as the school’s interim principal for several months, filling the position after former principal Ty Bell retired in October 2019.
Miller, who joined NPS in 2003, previously served as Cleveland’s assistant principal. She has also worked as a first grade teacher and reading interventionist at Jefferson Elementary.
Crowe comes to Monroe from Eisenhower Elementary, where she has served as assistant principal since 2017. According to NPS, Crowe joined the district in 2016 as a school psychologist. She has previously worked as a student psychologist in Edmond and Round Rock, Texas.
Crowe’s hiring will fill a vacancy left by Cindy Stone, who announced last month that she accepted a principal job with Purcell Public Schools for the upcoming school year.
Connery's new role at Washington will bring her back to the district after some time away at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Before her most recent job as a school support specialist with the state agency, Connery worked with NPS for 17 years, serving as principal at Monroe and assistant principal at both Roosevelt Elementary and Whittier Middle School.
Connery will follow Linda Parsons, who is retiring as principal of Washington after 17 years with the school in various capacities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.