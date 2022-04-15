As Rob Bradshaw received Norman Public Schools’ top honor Friday night, he pointed back to the NPS teachers who made him who he is.
“Thank you to my first teacher: my mom, Dorothy Bradshaw, a proud former Norman Public Schools teacher,” Bradshaw said. "… To my former teachers: I am who I am because of what you did for me here at Norman Public Schools when I was a student. I am so proud to call many of you my friends and colleagues now, and so many of you my friends in life."
NPS named Bradshaw its 2022 Teacher of the Year on Friday, recognizing his work teaching orchestra at Longfellow Middle School. Bradshaw has been with NPS since 2017, according to the district.
Bradshaw also is active as a musician himself. NPS noted Friday that he serves as principal cellist for the Fort Smith Symphony and performs with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
Bradshaw told attendees Friday it was “overwhelming beyond all measure” to receive the award and took time to recognize his Longfellow family members, including John Braly and Kim Hutchinson, two former Longfellow administrators who died in late 2020 and early 2021.
“Your support and love has been tremendous throughout this whole process,” Bradshaw said. “I feel so very lucky to work at Longfellow. I know this is where I belong, and to have such a wonderful work family there supporting me here tonight, as well as every day at school. I want to thank Kim Hutchinson and John Braly. I am so grateful for both of you, and know you are here with us now."
Former NPS teachers of the year have launched from the position into statewide honors. The district’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Jessica Eschbach, was named the 2021 state Teacher of the Year out of 12 finalists; NPS’ 2021 Teacher of the Year Juan Renteria was a state finalist.
This year, Bradshaw was one of six finalists for the district Teacher of Year award. Also honored as finalists were Lincoln Elementary’s Beth Giberg, McKinley Elementary’s Taylor Witte, Monroe Elementary’s Lisa Raiber, Norman North’s Molly Dettman and Dimensions Academy’s Elizabeth Johnson.
Along with the award honor, Bradshaw receives $2,500 from the Norman Public Schools Foundation, funding for professional development, and cash gifts and perks from local clubs and businesses.
“Remember, you are loved, you are needed and you will always be supported,” Renteria said to the 2022 Teacher of the Year as he spoke Friday, passing the torch to Bradshaw.
NPS also awarded specific teacher and staff awards Friday, including:
- Rookie teacher of the year: Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a seventh-grade science teacher at Alcott Middle School.
- Support staff of the year: Curtis Massey, a school site representative at Eisenhower Elementary.
- Special education teacher of the year: Zuri Holder, a speech pathologist at Madison Elementary.