As she walked out of her backyard to a chorus of car horns, Jessica Eschbach was surprised with a bundle of balloons and a new title: Norman Public Schools 2020 district Teacher of the Year.
While Norman Public Schools hosted its annual Celebration of Excellence virtually this year due to COVID-19, district board members, teachers and staff were able to line up in front of Eschbach’s home Thursday evening in a parade of cars, congratulating Eschbach from afar as Superintendent Nick Migliorino presented her with the award. Eschbach is a teacher librarian at Kennedy Elementary.
“I’m elated, and I’m honored to represent the amazing people that I work with and my amazing administrators,” Eschbach told The Transcript Thursday. "I hope I do them proud.”
This year’s Celebration of Excellence — a ceremony usually accompanied by a banquet and a night at the Embassy Suites —came several weeks into Norman Public Schools’ switch to distance learning, which has taken teachers and students from their classrooms as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Teachers have not seen their students in person since March 13, when students left for spring break.
The night was mostly void of the usual community interaction and celebration that the ceremony would usually bring as administrators, parents and teachers watched the Celebration of Excellence from home via Facebook Live. But Eschbach said the distance learning situation and the challenges of the moment make the award even more meaningful right now.
“It brings some joy to a situation where we’re really worried about our kids, we’re missing them terribly, and I can’t explain how much this means to me,” Eschbach said. "I hope I can continue to do right by the kids at Kennedy and by all the teachers in Norman Public Schools.”
Eschbach was one of six finalists for this year’s award, which came with $2,500 from the Norman Public Schools Foundation, prize money and gift cards from Norman businesses, a trip to the professional development conference of her choice, a stay at a local bed and breakfast and more.
While Eschbach received her award in person, the district also honored other teachers and employees during the virtual ceremony earlier in the evening.
The district recognized Janine Warren of accounting/accounts payable as Support Employee of the Year, Jessica Bigbee of Washington Elementary as Special Education Teacher of the Year and Katie Messner of Lincoln Elementary as Rookie Teacher of the Year, using video tributes from colleagues and administrators to honor each.
NPS also named 25 site Teachers of the Year (listed in full below), six of whom were finalists for the district Teacher of the Year.
The night did not pass without an acknowledgement of the unconventional circumstances the district found itself in as community members streamed the ceremony from home. Elizabeth Hoggatt, Norman’s 2019 teacher of the year, told teachers watching Thursday evening that their work is still impacting students, even through screens.
“What we are going through it hard — it is definitely not the vision of education for which we all became educators,” Hoggatt said. “I want to encourage you that reaching out to students, even if that sometimes feels one-sided, is paramount. You care, and you believe that each of your students matters — they feel that, even though it’s through a screen.”
From her front yard, Eschbach echoed a similar sentiment, telling the Transcript that she wants her students at home to know three things.
“I love them, and I miss every single one of them, and I’m here for them always,” Eschbach said.
This year’s site teachers of the year included: Kendell Lowry (Adams Elementary), Megan Allen (Cleveland Elementary), Skye Spears (Eisenhower Elementary), Alesia Warner (Jackson Elementary), Shannon Johnson (Jefferson Elementary), Jessica Eschbach (Kennedy Elementary), Alexa Hudak (Lakeview Elementary), Erin Crimmins (Lincoln Elementary), Terri Curtis (Madison Elementary), Kim Hager (McKinley Elementary), Rebecca Grimes (Monroe Elementary), Cassie Sanderson (Reagan Elementary), Kellye Newby (Roosevelt Elementary), Lynn Geist (Truman Elementary), Sari Coggburn (Truman Primary), Jessica Bigbee (Washington Elementary), Janae Anderson (Wilson Elementary), Dawn Thrailkill (Alcott Middle School), Wendy Trott (Irving Middle School), Summer Grace (Longfellow Middle School), Richard strayer (Whittier Middle School), Lauretta Coker (Dimensions Academy), Julia Prise (Norman High School), Steven Brownfield (Norman North High School) and Doranne Beavers (Residential Facilities).
Norman Transcript chief photographer Kyle Phillips contributed to this report.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
