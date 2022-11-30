Norman Public Schools is offering identity theft protection to those who may have been effected by a recent ransomware attack beginning Dec. 1, the district reported Wednesday night.
Last week, the district reported that an unauthorized "actor" gained access to certain systems and that information contained on those systems, including Social Security and bank account numbers, "may have been viewed or taken."
"To date, we have received no indication of any identity theft or fraud as a result of this event," NPS told families in an email sent Nov. 23.
The district first reported a "malicious ransomware attack" Nov. 4 and warned families to discontinue using district-issued laptop computers and other devices.
The attack disabled a majority of district operating systems, including Infinite Campus, Canvas and Seesaw, for about eight days.
The identity theft protection services will be provided for 12 months through IDX, a data breach and recovery services expert, and will include credit and CyberScan monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy and fully managed theft recovery services, NPS reported.
To activate services, call 833-896-6813 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
