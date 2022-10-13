A Norman Public Schools teacher is a finalist for 2023 Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year.
Rob Bradshaw, the 2022 district Teacher of the Year and Longfellow Middle School orchestra teacher, is one of 12 finalists for the statewide award. It's the fifth year in a row and sixth time in 10 years that an NPS teacher has been nominated for the state award, according to a district news release.
“Rob is an exceptional educator who puts students first. Our district’s mission is to prepare and inspire all students to achieve their full potential, and Rob’s work directly reflects that,” Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino said in the release.
The Teacher of the Year will be named in March 2023, according to the Department of Education. The selected teacher will serve as Oklahoma's ambassador for teachers.
Bradshaw joined NPS in 2017 after teaching at the college level. He's a mentor for first-year teachers, serves on the NPS Visiting Artist Program and Orchestra Advisory Board.
He's also the principal cellist for the Fort Smith (Arkansas) Symphony, a member of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and artistic director of Scissortail Productions. In 2017, he started ScissortailNEXT, which gives students opportunities to perform alongside concert artists, the NPS release states.
Bradshaw frequently invites his students to his own concerts "so they can see there are ways to continue playing after school has ended," according to the statement.
Bradshaw said he loves the challenge of teaching middle schoolers, according to the state news release.
"They come to class with a variety of energy levels, passions and their own unique brand of drama, but they are also at a place where they are inspired by so many different thoughts and ideas, and are willing to try most things. I strive to build a unique relationship with each of my students in their time in my classroom so that they feel comfortable and safe even when things are not going their way," he said in the release.
Three from Cleveland County
Moore Public Schools high school social studies teacher Alona Whitebird and Noble Public Schools 4th-5th grade school counselor Tennie Mehl were also named finalists for Teacher of the Year.
Mehl, who counsels at Pioneer Elementary School, said in the state’s release that outstanding teachers are able to "change, innovate, self-reflect and be present."
"The biggest reward that I find in teaching is the love that I am able to give and receive," Mehl said.
Whitebird, who teaches at Southmoore High School, said an outstanding teacher goes "beyond the content to see their students," and are passionate both about what they teach and their students' success.
"I believe fantastic teachers are a model for their students, showcasing the tenets of hard work, dedication and perseverance," she said in the statement.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said each of the 12 finalists "are the top teaching talent in Oklahoma," according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.