The application period for prekindergarten enrollment opens Tuesday and demand is high. With that in mind, Norman Public Schools is encouraging parents to sign up their kids as soon as possible.
That’s because the district can’t guarantee students will be able to attend the school of their parent’s choosing.
Those who apply by March 9 will be entered into a lottery. The district will post those results on March 23.
Ann Rosales, the district’s director of early childhood, said pre-K is always in high demand.
“We are having a hands-on approach. It is a play-based, hands-on environment for our students, and what I love about Oklahoma pre-K is there are zero qualifiers,” Rosales said. “Everyone is welcome, and everyone can enroll as long as we have that capacity.”
The school district has allocated 800 slots for pre-K students for the 2023-24 school year. Rosales said it’s been three years since the district has not denied child entry to pre-K because it reached capacity. Parents who sign up late run that risk, according to the district.
A drawing is set for March 23, when the district will select pre-K kids for extended day – which is full-day – assignments and half-day assignments for students who want to attend the school where they are assigned.
The results of that drawing will be posted by April 6.
A second drawing will be held on April 9 for an extended day and half day for all students, even if their preferred school is outside their assigned district.
The results of the second drawing will be posted by April 27.
“If there’s a family that feels it is a better fit in a school that is not their neighborhood school, they can opt for that second round for that school,” Rosales said.
Pre-K is offered at every elementary school site, except Truman, which only offers grades 3-5. The district also offers pre-K options outside its traditional school campuses.
Gina Bolding, the district’s early childhood coordinator, said the district offers two pre-K classes as a part of its Intergenerational Education Program at Grace Skilled Nursing, 4554 W. Main St.
In this program, students learn in a classroom size of 15-20 kids with one teacher and one teaching assistant. They are joined by seniors living at the facility who mentor the kids.
“We have a liaison at Grace who connects our students and our classrooms and our teachers with their ‘grandfriends,’” Bolding said. “They are residents of the center and try to make meaningful connections with them that involve some academics with the students.”
Grace residents spend time with the kids by reading to them and playing with them. Bolding said the relationship is reciprocal because the children receive mentoring and time from seniors, and the residents interact with the kids.
Extended-day programs are also offered as a part of Bright Beginnings Academy at partnering sites at Center for Child and Families Inc and First Baptist Church.
According to the NPS pre-K web page, students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll, and parents must provide two proofs of residency, a copy of an official birth certificate, and current immunization records.
