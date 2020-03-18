The Norman Public Schools Board of Education authorized extra authorities for the district superintendent and heard updates on NPS’ COVID-19 preparedness at a special Wednesday meeting.
Since the State Board of Education voted on Monday to close public schools statewide until at least April 6, most of the NPS school board’s meeting agenda had already been accomplished by the state.
Instead of deciding on school closures, the board used its Wednesday afternoon meeting to hear an extensive update on COVID-19 preparations from NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino, and to give the superintendent extended powers to act during the COVID-19 crisis. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were four positive cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland County.
Migliorino addressed the district’s steps to pay employees, feed students and completely close schools within the next week.
The superintendent said Wednesday that the district will continue to pay all salaried employees — including bus drivers — through the school closings, but that some of NPS’ hourly employees will not be paid during that time. Migliorno said that NPS will work to provide hourly employees with extra opportunities — like tutoring — that would allow them to clock hours.
The district has now locked all school sites and administrative buildings, and plans to have everyone but essential staff out by next Wednesday, Migliorino said. School administrators are still available by phone or email. The building lockdowns will continue throughout the school closures.
Migliorino emphasized Wednesday that during the school closures, no teachers are expected to deliver instruction, and no students are expected to do academic work.
As of March 13, student grades are frozen. Migliorino asked that students and parents not “stress out your teachers” with concerns over grades or instructions during the closures, since the district will be making accommodations. He also told the board that he does not expect that the 2020 school year will be extended at this point.
“When we do final grades we will take every accommodation into account, especially looking at those transcripted courses and those courses that students need to graduate, to go into the military, to go to college, to do all those things,” Migliorino said.
The district also plans to continue feeding students in need throughout the closures. Starting Wednesday, March 25, breakfasts and lunches will be available for drive thru-style pickup at every NPS school site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. No proof of income or need will be necessary to obtain the meals.
Migliorino said that families that cannot make it to the pickup line should contact the district, which will make alternate arrangements.
While Migliorino detailed many of the district’s plans for the board, there were also questions he said the district has no answer for yet.
Since the State Board of Education plans to meet next week to discuss how Oklahoma will handle scheduled standardized tests, NPS is waiting on direction from the state.
The district also has no answer yet on whether proms or graduations will be cancelled or continue as scheduled. Migliorino said that the board has the power to modify graduation credit requirements if necessary at the end of the year.
Migliorino said the district is working to preserve memories for students who are graduating and who have unexpectedly experienced their final sporting event or performance this spring.
”This can’t be the last memory for these kids, for our teachers, for the 2020 school year — better things are to come,” Migliorino said. We will get through this.”
For now, the district will continue to make progress on bond projects as usual, with vendors and contractors taking health precautions where they can. The district’s annual teacher of the year decision is on hold for now.
While board members expressed concern for public service workers who can’t work from home and stay with their children, but Migliorino said with the closure of the district’s Community After School Program, NPS is still trying to figure out what childcare would look like.
For now, should community members have questions or suggestions, Migliorino and board members asked that they reach out to the district. All district updates and guidance are available at NPS’ site.
“Will we miss something? Probably, we probably will. But we are going to be flexible, and we’re asking for understanding,” Migliorino said “...If there are things we haven’t addressed, please let us know.”
