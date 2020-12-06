Norman Public Schools’ enrollment has dropped more than 10% in the last year as many families have left for other public school alternatives during the pandemic, enrollment numbers from the district show.
The district’s final enrollment count for the 2019-2020 school year landed NPS at 16,289 students across its 24 school sites. This year, as of final count in late October, NPS had just 14,419 students enrolled.
The enrollment number is down 11.48% — or 1,870 students — from last year’s.
School-site specific enrollment data requested from the district shows seven of Norman’s 17 elementary schools lost more than 20% of their enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2020.
Proportionate to its size, Jefferson Elementary lost the most students, dropping its enrollment by just over 28% year over year.
Losses at middle schools varied heavily between school sites — Irving Middle School lost around 6% of its students, while enrollment at Longfellow Middle School dropped by 21%.
Both high schools had relatively mild losses, compared to the rest of the district. Norman High School’s enrollment shrunk by 5.2%, while enrollment at Norman North High School dropped by 9.7%.
The district does have an eye on many of the students who left this year, and knows where about 1,400 of them have gone. Most of the 1,800 students — at least 730 of them — moved to other public school districts in Oklahoma, while at least 346 enrolled in a public school outside of the state. NPS doesn’t have a record of exactly which alternate public school districts those students moved to this year, a spokesperson said.
At least 174 of the students went to a charter school. While the district did not specify which charter schools drew the most NPS students this year, Epic Charter Schools is currently the largest district in the state and has heavily increased its Norman student enrollment in the last year.
Epic spokesperson Shelly Hickman said while Epic does not keep track of which school districts students come from when they join Epic, the charter school has nearly doubled its enrollment of students with Norman addresses in the last year. In the 2019-2020 school year, Epic enrolled 912 students who lived at a Norman address; this year, the district has 1,878 students with a Norman address.
Since the district’s enrollment count of 14,419 students was finalized in October, the district has gained about 100, according to NPS.
This year’s enrollment drop is unusual for NPS, which has had steady student numbers across the last few years. For the last five school years, NPS has seen enrollment at right around 16,000 students, with a five-year district high last year.
NPS isn’t alone in losing students this school year. In October, NPR reported that while most public school districts experience “small, steady annual increases” in their enrollment, many districts have lost students in the 2020-2021 school year.
Because of the way Oklahoma’s state aid formula is set up, the drop in enrollment won’t necessarily affect NPS’ funding.
The state bases districts’ funding on their highest enrollment number of the last two school years, so if NPS’ enrollment rises back to its usual levels next year, the district should be unaffected, a spokesperson said. If the enrollment decreases or stays the same next year, NPS’ funding wouldn’t be impacted until the 2022-2023 school year.
“We are also expecting an unrelated decrease in the state’s per-student spending in the near future,” district spokesperson Wes Moody said in an email. “That is something you could see affect our funding in the near term, but it is unrelated to enrollment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.