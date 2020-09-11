Norman Public Schools' official district-wide COVID-19 case count reached 19 this week, the district announced in a letter Friday.
While the district had reported 15 cumulative cases to The Transcript as of Thursday afternoon, a district letter to parents Friday announced that NPS has recorded 19 total cases across six schools from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.
As of the letter's publication, schools with positive cases are Eisenhower, Kennedy and Reagan elementary schools, Irving Middle School, and Norman and Norman North high schools.
It is unclear how the 19 cases are distributed among the six school sites.
The district did confirm in the Friday letter to parents that starting next week, NPS will be releasing a weekly, publicly available update on cases. The coming week's report will cover Sept. 5 through 11.
With Cleveland County at an Orange Level 2 (25 cases per 100,000 people or more) as of Friday, NPS students at all levels will continue reporting for in-person learning next week (Sept. 14 through 18), then will transition back to remote learning the following week should the county remain at an Orange Level 2 on Sept. 18.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
