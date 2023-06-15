Norman school district librarians are rolling out books on the NPS Learning Bus this summer.
Kids throughout the city are welcome to come aboard when it comes to summer reading, whether or not they are enrolled as a student in the district.
Norman Public Schools administrators came up with the Learning Bus prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed its initial launch until 2021 to accommodate social distancing practices.
Now in full swing, the bus stops at three locations every day, Monday through Thursday, to distribute books to children.
“It was ready to launch in the summer of 2020, then COVID happened,” said Amanda Kordeliski, the district’s director of libraries and instructional technology. “We did a modified launch in 2021 where we were still masking and having to sanitize everything. This is our third summer, and we have been running on full cylinders from the first day.”
Kordeliski said the Learning Bus does not draw books from any library within the district. Instead, it keeps its own set of books, which it distributes throughout the summer months.
Books have their own barcodes, like in any library, and they are checked out by kids. Students who attend schools in the district use their personal identification numbers to check out books.
Those who are too young to attend school, or attend private school or home school can have a PIN assigned to them on the bus, allowing them to check out books.
While Learning Bus books do not have a due date, librarians ask they be returned before the end of summer. Books can be returned at the bus, at a school site or one of the three Pioneer Library System sites.
“They can turn them in at Pioneer, and Pioneer will route them to us. We always get a flood of books turned back in at the start of August,” Kordeliski said.
On Tuesday morning, Tesa Stewart, a Norman High School sophomore, visited the bus for the first time at Reeves Park.
“I liked it a lot. I got three books from it,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think it was going to be an actual library. I thought it would have Legos or something. It was really cool.”
Gray Upton, 7, is going into second grade in Noble. He emerged from the bus with one of Dave Pilkey’s “Dog Man” books. Gray’s cousin, 6-year-old Daniel Stewart, who is entering the first grade at Jackson Elementary, checked out a National Geographic book on sharks.
“I like sharks because you can find a shark tooth,” Daniel said.
The Learning Bus has more books than it can display, so every day the selection changes.
On Mondays, the bus visits Jefferson Elementary from 9-10 a.m.; Center for Children and Families, Inc. and Andrews Park from 10:15-11:15 a.m.; and Kennedy Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On Tuesdays, the bus visits First Baptist Church from 9-10 a.m.; Reagan Elementary from 10:15-11:15 a.m.; and Reeves Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On Wednesdays, the bus visits the Cleveland County Family YMCA from 9-10 a.m.; Lexington Crossing mobile home park from 10:15-11:15 a.m.; and Adams Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On Thursdays, the bus visits Eisenhower Elementary from 9-10 a.m.; Madison Elementary from 10:15-11:15 a.m.; and Homeland, 1724 W. Lindsey St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ann Rosales, NPS director of early childhood development, said a representative from Pioneer Library System and the district’s Sysco food truck follow the Learning Bus to provide additional resources for children.
“Sodexo follows the bus to provide summer meals for kids,” she said.
The meals are a part of the district’s Summer Food Program and are available free of cost to families. Tuesday’s meal consisted of a sandwich and fruit in a sack lunch with a drink.
Pioneer Library System made it out at Reeves Park on Tuesday and provided hands-on learning activities for kids.
“It started as books, and that is the number one focus, but it’s been wonderful that it has allowed us to increase the awareness of other community resources, as well,” Rosales said.
Kordeliski said the collection has grown over the last four years, since the district started gathering books.
“We wrote multiple grants and had large donations from community partners to get the collection started,” she said. “Once we started running the bus, we discovered we didn’t have enough books to meet the demand for elementary-level books and graphic novels.”
Kordeliski added that NPS administrators have written more grants and filled in those gaps. To this day, among the most popular books are picture books and graphic novels.
“We’ve purchased more books so we can keep up with demand,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.