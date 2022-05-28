As districts across the country reel from the shockwaves of another mass school shooting, a Norman Public Schools administrator said the district has almost fully completed its bond-funded school safety measures.
Even still, school safety is frequently on administrators’ minds.
After a gunman killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, conversations about school safety and solutions are again top of mind for parents, students, politicians and administrators.
NPS Chief Operating Officer Justin Milner said the district has, over a series of bond projects, built in increased safety features for school sites. Some of the features are storm related, like tornado shelters, but some are directly related to building access and daily safety, like cameras, secure vestibules and impact-resistant glass.
“There’s never a completion stage — we’re always looking to improve and add, but we’re probably at 98% of having that completed in those areas,” Milner said. “And the 2% is, let’s say maybe there’s a video camera here and there that we want to add in a different location.”
Milner said the district drills students at least once per semester, and staff training happens every other year for existing staff and every year for new staff.
“It’s the most sobering part of our job — it’s something you get up every day thinking about. and we never, unfortunately get to turn that off,” he said. “Events like this break our hearts — it is the reminder of just how real this is.”
Norman police shared Wednesday that they had “increased (their) presence at Norman schools” and would continue to do so through the end of the week.
Several districts in Texas have dealt with threats or safety concerns after Tuesday’s shooting; Donna Independent School District, a southeast Texas district, canceled school Thursday and Friday and local police arrested four students on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, NBC reported Friday.
Law enforcement’s role in responding to school shootings has come into question this week as news coverage has revealed that nearly 20 officers waited in a school hallway for 45 minutes with the Uvalde gunman inside a classroom as students repeatedly called 911 and asked for police.
Witnesses say parents and onlookers outside the school pleaded with police to act as police restrained them. It took law enforcement more than an hour from the first report of a gunman to kill the shooter.
Milner said when it comes to talking to kids about national shootings in the news, the district has school counselors available and understanding teachers, and also encourages students to “see something, say something.”
NPS’ stance on school safety is somewhat complicated by a recent response to threats written in a Norman High School bathroom. In mid-February, graffiti in an NHS bathroom listed multiple NHS students’ names alongside slurs and a threat of shooting if the list were erased.
The Oklahoman spoke to multiple students whose names were listed in the threat and multiple parents of listed students; three of those parents said the district did “a poor job communicating” with them after the threats were made, and multiple students said they never heard from school counselors after their names were listed in the threat. According to The Oklahoman, the school painted over the threats, which then reappeared over the next two days in other bathrooms.
The district is pursuing termination of history teacher Richard Cavett, who, according to The Oklahoman, shared photos of the threats to local media outlets in hopes of alerting families and the public to the incident.
In response to a question from The Transcript about why NPS is pursuing Cavett’s termination in light of the school safety issue he raised, a district spokesperson said the district is “aware of the claims Mr. Cavett has made. We look forward to laying out the full story at the public hearing on June 17.”
The Transcript is in communication with Cavett and his legal team as Cavett’s termination hearing approaches.