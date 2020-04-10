Norman Public Schools has scheduled virtual graduation ceremonies for this year’s senior class, and is adjusting its weekly student meal pickup system.
District superintendent Nick Migliorino told parents in a Friday newsletter that while he is committed to eventually holding in-person graduation ceremonies for seniors, for now, the district will be hosting virtual ceremonies on the original graduation dates.
Norman North will hold a virtual ceremony on May 21, while Norman High will have its ceremony May 22.
This year’s graduates can still pick up any graduation items they’ve ordered at scheduled times at their high schools. Norman North students and parents can pick up their items drive thru-style at the school from 11 am. to 1 p.m. April 15; Norman High students can do the same from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17.
Migliorino wrote Friday that more virtual ceremony details should be coming soon from each high school’s principal.
"I know this is a difficult year for seniors and we will do everything we can to celebrate these students and make sure they know how proud of them we truly are,” Migliorino wrote Friday.
As of this week, the district has officially moved over to distance learning for the rest of the spring semester, which will end May 13. While students have the opportunity to improve their grades this month, Migliorino has said that student grades will not be negatively impacted by the new learning system.
District resources are available on NPS' website or on its new Distance Learning Dashboard.
“We understand distance learning can be overwhelming,” Migliorino wrote Friday. "Parents have many responsibilities and added pressures during this incredibly difficult and unprecedented time. As we tell our students, just do your best and ask questions if you have them. Take a deep breath and rest assured that this is a temporary situation. Give yourself grace and be patient, keeping in mind that school closures have completely upended your child’s routine and this causes students to react in very different ways. Remember that our educators stand ready to help so please do not hesitate to reach out to them.”
Migliorino also announced Friday that the district is adjusting its weekly meal pickup system, which provides free meals to any student 18 or under with no proof of income or need necessary.
Under the new guidelines, families with four or less children in the car can still pick up student meals every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a drive thru-style line at any NPS school site.
However, if a family with five or more children is in need of meals, they will need to preorder the meals, then pick them up from the NPS Central Kitchen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Monday, according to Migliorino’s newsletter. The kitchen is located at 111 N. Berry; families can preorder here.
If families cannot make meal pickups on Mondays, they can also pick up meals every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any school.
Anyone needing to make alternate meal pickup arrangements can call the district’s Child Nutrition office at 405-366-5908.
While it’s not necessary to obtain a meal and does not guarantee that a meal will be available, the district is also asking that families with four or less children preorder online if possible to help the district plan ahead for meal service each week.
For next week, families with four or less children planning to pick up meals on Monday, April 13 can preorder meals here. Families planning pickups on Tuesday, April 14 can preorder here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.