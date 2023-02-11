More than 1,100 Cleveland County residents cast ballots during the two-day early voting period that concluded Friday, officials told The Transcript.
The primary election is Tuesday and polls across Norman and surrounding communities will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Norman voters will decide whether to support a nearly $354 million school bond proposal and who will fill seats on the City Council and school board.
Bryant Rains, secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, said Friday he was impressed with the early voting turnout. On Thursday, 470 cast ballots, and on Friday, 675 did the same for a total of 1,145 votes.
“The school and city elections don’t bring out the numbers like they do during presidential and gubernatorial elections,” Rains said. “But I am pleased with the turnout.”
Three people are seeking a spot on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.
Gary Barksdale, Kathleen Kennedy and Annette Price are seeking to replace Cindy Nashert, who did not seek reelection to Office 3.
The candidates told The Transcript they have been busy knocking on doors and appearing at events and listening to the concerns of residents.
Barksdale said the parents he’s spoken to don’t have a lot of trust in the district to provide a space for students to thrive and meet academic standards.
“I want to primarily focus on that,” he said. “We need to be elevating kids. We should support parents so they can be partners in their kids’ education.”
Kennedy, who has canvassed neighborhoods for several weeks, said she wants to depoliticize the office if elected and work with students and families where they are.
“My message is resonating with people who are bickering on the far right and far lef,” she said. “The 90% of us want the arguing to end. They want somebody who is calm. They want me.”
Price said many of the voters she’s spoken to have addressed poor student achievement following the pandemic.
“People are concerned about the pandemic learning gap,” she said. “We know that learning was disrupted during 2020 and 2021, and kids didn’t have all the resources they needed, and teachers didn’t either and were strapped for time.”
Price said residents want to know what the district is doing to recover from the pandemic.
“That’s something we owe to our kids,” she said.
