Norman North Graduation 2018

Norman North students toss their caps in the air during their graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Lloyd Noble Center. To see and purchase more photos from the graduation visit Photos.normantranscript.com. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

Norman high schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies later this month, the district confirmed Thursday. 

Norman Public Schools announced Thursday that in-person ceremonies will be Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at Harve Collins Stadium.

NPS has not yet set times for the ceremonies, or specified which high school will claim which date. The district will release more details next week, according to its Thursday announcement.

While the district hosted virtual ceremonies for both high schools in late May, Superintendent Nick Migliorino has promised since March that NPS would hold in-person events when safe. 

"We are facilitating outdoor graduation ceremonies to accommodate the overwhelming response from seniors and their families who indicated in a survey they preferred this option," Migliorino said in a newsletter Thursday. "Thank you for your feedback, and please stay tuned for specific details from high school principals."

Emma Keith

