Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.