Norman Public Schools will offer three instructional options and will mandate face coverings for most students this fall, administrators said Tuesday.
During a special school board meeting Tuesday afternoon, Norman administrators shared a flexible instructional plan for the coming school year that they said is subject to change over the coming weeks.
Members of the board and the district administration emphasized that their decisions are being driven by data, science, the guidance of medical experts and feedback from members of the community, not by politics. The meeting and back-to-school announcements came as Norman experienced its highest-ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the district is working to make decisions based on an ever-evolving pandemic and with little guidance from state officials.
“We have created this framework...without what I would call appropriate direction and leadership from the highest levels of our state, and I’m just going to say that out loud: We really need guidance,” Migliorino said. “If you look across the state at all of the school districts that have come out and put plans out, there is not one that hasn’t had an uprising on one side or another. There’s a reason for that, and it’s because there’s not a consistent message and plan given to all of us, and that is where I am disappointed.”
While the below guidance from the district is current as of Tuesday, July 14, administrators emphasized that parts of this plan may be changing over coming days and weeks.
The board approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar Tuesday, but has not yet approved the “Back to School Framework” and attendance policy that administrators presented during the meeting. Those plans, still subject to change, will be up for a vote at a future meeting.
Here’s what Norman’s back to school plan looks like so far.
Instruction and academics
The back-to-school plan involves beginning instruction on Aug. 17. As NPS families enroll in school, they’ll be able to pick between three instructional options for their students. Here’s what those look like:
• Traditional/remote: This option is the district’s traditional, five-day-a-week, in-person learning plan. The option will have eight built-in virtual school days (all on Fridays) that will allow students to learn from home and teachers to practice teaching virtually. The “remote” part of this plan comes in if students or school sites need to quarantine or learn from home. The district will use online learning management systems like Canvas (for secondary students) and Seesaw (for elementary students) that will allow teachers to put content and grades online and allow students to learn from home if necessary.
• Virtual: Students who pick the virtual option will be fully enrolled in ExpandED, an all-online, 18-week instruction plan from NPS’ partner Edgenuity. While Norman curriculum administrators do review and approve ExpandED courses, the courses are not taught by NPS teachers. Students who use ExpandED will also have access to all of the district’s extracurricular activities and to any support and resources they might need from district staff.
• Blended: The blended option will allow students to take both in-person and ExpandED classes and to participate in district extracurriculars. Students will have personalized schedules and district support that allows them to learn online and in person, but the district will not provide transportation to school for blended students.
The district is asking that families commit to one of the three options for at least one semester, and that families enroll as soon as possible.
Mandatory masking
The district will require students, teachers and staff to wear face masks or shields in school buildings and school buses this fall.
Administrators will work to make accommodations for students who have medical concerns about wearing face coverings, and will have flexibility for younger students, NPS Executive Director of Secondary Student Services Scott Beck said Tuesday.
While board member Chad Vice advocated for personal choice for families and students when it comes to masks, administrators said they are being guided by CDC and epidemiologist recommendations.
Dr. Kate Cook, a pediatrician with Norman Regional Health Systems and a member of NPS’ Back to School task force, said personal choice would be a factor if student and teachers’ masking choices only impacted them, but that reality is much more complicated.
While guidance from the CDC on masks has changed within the last few months, it’s now clear that masks are effective in helping prevent individuals from transmitting infection to others, Cook said.
“We felt like this was an effective way to get kids and teachers safely back to school,” Cook told The Transcript. “I think when the argument is made for personal choice, that if it was something that only affected you or your family, then yes, there is an argument for personal choice. But the idea is your child not being masked would be putting everyone else at risk, so we strongly support the mask requirement, and I commend the district for making that step.”
Attendance
NPS will have a flexible attendance policy this year, administrators said Tuesday.
Holly McKinney, NPS’ executive director of elementary student services, said that students will need to complete no less than 90% of their assigned instructional activities in some way, be on pace to complete their courses on time or be logged in at least 90% of the time virtually. The district will also create a virtual attendance policy.
Administrators said they expect and encourage students and teachers who are feeling ill to stay at home, and that no one will be allowed into school buildings with a temperature above 100.4 degrees.
“I will be super clear right now: We are not going to penalize any student or any family because they are sick,” said Holly Nevels, associate superintendent and chief human resources officer at NPS. “If they believe that they may be infected with COVID, they’re having to quarantine, they’re hospitalized, they cannot access our learning, we’re not going to let that be a barrier for our students this year. Absolutely not.”
Full details of NPS’ leave policies for teachers and staff are available on the district’s back-to-school page on its site. Nevels said employees will have access to federal coronavirus leave, regular sick days, Family Medical Leave Act leave (for employees who qualify) and more.
Administrators did not say Tuesday what the protocols will be if employees or students begin testing positive for COVID-19, but said that information should be coming soon.
Health and sanitation
While administrators outlined a number of ways schools will look different this fall, their main message was that students and gatherings will be spaced out and cleaning and hygiene will be intensified.
The district will be conducting multiple wellness screenings of students and employees each day, and will expect parents to screen for fever and COVID-19 symptoms at home each morning, administrators said.
At school, the district will be increasing sanitization measures and spacing out student arrival times, lunch times and passing periods to reduce the number of students in one space at once. More specific guidance on school environments is available on the district’s site.
Though school buses will be regularly sanitized and students will ride masked, spaced out and with the windows down, the district is requesting that parents who are able to drive their students to school do so this year.
Questions still unanswered
While the district did provide a significant amount of details about the fall on Tuesday, there are a number of decisions that are still forthcoming, administrators said. Because the framework presented Tuesday is still basically in draft form, it does not contain answers to a few common questions yet.
Beck said Tuesday that NPS has not yet decided its threshold for shutting down schools again. A Back to School Task Force subcommittee is working on an answer to that question, and the district is still waiting to hear from the state, Beck said.
A spokesperson said the district also has not yet solidified guidance for what grading will look like this fall. During distance learning in the spring, the district froze students’ grades and did not assign grades on any assignments they completed from home.
More answers on these questions and more are expected in the next few days and weeks. Full details of NPS’ fall plans are available at normanpublicschools.org/backtoschool.
“Ultimately, I need everyone who hears this today, when you read this document that we will share out this afternoon, to understand our intent,” Migliorino said Tuesday. “Anyone can piecemeal the words that are in there, but I ask that you look at the intent, and if you have questions, ask, because this is a dynamic and flexible plan, and I guarantee you: it can change and it will change.”
