Norman Public Schools set in-person graduation dates for both high schools and announced Thursday night that school resource officers will be staying in the district.
According to a Thursday letter from Superintendent Nick Migliorino, Norman North will host its in-person ceremony at 8 p.m. June 26 at Harve Collins Field. Norman High’s ceremony will be 9 a.m. June 27 at Harve Collins.
The district is giving four guest tickets to each graduate, and is asking all attendees to RSVP, wear masks and stay socially distanced during the event. Individual school principals should be sharing RSVP information soon, the letter notes.
The superintendent also said Thursday the district will be keeping resource officers in Norman schools despite local demands for their removal.
In a set of demands to the city and the Norman Police Department, advocacy group Norman Citizens for Racial Justice asked last weekend that Norman remove police from its schools. Norman residents and students spoke out about encounters with police in schools during Tuesday's city council meeting.
Over the last four years, the district’s school resource officer program has placed Norman police officers in NPS schools through a cost-sharing partnership between the district and the city. The district’s site currently shows nine officers who work in NPS schools.
The school resource officer issue has become part of the national conversation about police reform and defunding this month. Nationally, Seattle Public Schools announced this week that the district is suspending its partnership with the local police department for one year to re-evaluate the program, while Portland's mayor announced last week that the city will end its school resource officer program.
Migliorino wrote Thursday that he believes that "without a doubt, our [school resource officers] make our schools safer.”
The superintendent said in his letter that Norman’s resource officers are not in schools to punish or discipline students, and that the officers are in place for protection purposes. According to Migliorino, NPS' officers receive "speciality training" to work with students with mental health and trauma needs, and "complete extensive professional development programs."
Migliorino also said if families have had negative experiences with the officers, the district is seeking their feedback through school administrators.
"We want every student who walks through our doors to feel safe, welcome and valued. I encourage you to let us know when this does not happen so we can immediately address the situation,” Migliorino’s letter reads. "At Norman Public Schools, we embrace each and every child in our schools and support our black students and families as we collectively seek to eliminate racism of any kind."
The district also announced in the Thursday letter that NPS is seeking parents’ feedback on fall back-to-school plans via an online survey. The survey, which gauges parents’ concerns and preferences for the fall, is open until June 15, and will be used by the district’s “Back-to-School Task Force” to plan for the fall.
