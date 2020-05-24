Norman Public Schools’ free meal pickup program will shift slightly this week for Memorial Day, and will continue to provide meals to students throughout the summer.
While NPS has been operating meal pickups each Monday and Tuesday, the district will not offer meal pickup this Monday in recognition of Memorial Day.
Instead, car pickup lines at all school sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 for families that can’t make Tuesday pickup.
As usual, the district has special requirements for families with more than four children, and accommodations for families that can’t make the two-day pickup window. Families are encouraged to find more information and RSVP for pickup ahead of time on the district’s site at bit.ly/3cXHkLs.
Since COVID-19 forced Oklahoma public schools to shut their doors this spring, NPS has been providing free meals once weekly to any child 18 or under, no proof of income required. The meals are distributed in drive-thru pickup lines at every NPS school site with accommodations available to families that need them.
After this week, the meal pickup schedule is back to Mondays and Tuesdays, and is currently set to continue throughout the summer under the same specifics. According to a district spokesperson, NPS will provide notice if meal pickup details change.
