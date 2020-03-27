Norman Public Schools has changed its free meal service schedule to provide students with meals weekly rather than daily.
The district is still offering free meals to student 18 or younger — regardless of whether they attend NPS schools — but is amending its meal pickup schedule. The district will serve free meals for the rest of the semester despite statewide school building closures.
While the district has been doing meal pickups each weekday since Wednesday, meals will now be passed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday at each NPS school site via drive-thru style car lines.
Families who cannot make the Monday lines can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays instead. The district’s Child Nutrition office is available at 405-366-5908 for families that need to make alternate pickup arrangements.
"This approach will be more convenient for families as they will only need to go to the school one time and also will allow us to reduce contact and better protect our students, families and the child nutrition staff,” NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino wrote in a newsletter to parents Friday.
Migliorino also updated parents on the district’s distance learning plan, which is set to start April 6, in his Friday newsletter. District distance learning resources will be available at an online NPS Distance Learning Dashboard by the end of next week, but teachers will be reaching out with specific instructions for students as well.
Migliorino has emphasized throughout this week that the distance learning plan — required by the state as a COVID-19 precaution — will be for enrichment, not to measure students’ success. The district has frozen student grades so they will not be affected by the lack of in-person instruction this semester.
Migliorino recommended Friday that as the district shifts into distance learning, families create a daily schedule that students can follow for structure. The district has provided a sample schedule on its site.
The superintendent said that students are encouraged to spend about 1.5 to 2 hours each day on assignments from their teachers and supplemental materials that will be shared on the Distance Learning Dashboard, but that it is “unrealistic” to expect that students spend as much time doing distance learning as they would spend in a school building every day.
"Please remember that we do not expect you to be the teacher,' Migliorino wrote to parents. "We only ask that you help facilitate learning activities for your child to the best of your ability. This might include giving your child a choice of several activities and getting them started, then turning your attention to your own work. In reality, simply providing a daily structure of some kind that includes reading and academic time is ideal. Again, this is uncharted territory, and we are empathetic to the plight of many parents."
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
