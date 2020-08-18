Some Norman Public Schools students could return to in-person learning at the end of the month if local COVID case trends hold steady, the district announced Tuesday.
In a Tuesday letter, Superintendent Nick Migliorino said that should Cleveland County continue to stay at an acceptable new case range, elementary families that have chosen to do so can return to traditional in-person instruction the second week of school.
For now, all students will still complete the first week of instruction remotely beginning Aug. 24. Secondary students will also complete the second week of school remotely, but will be able to start in-person instruction the third week of school with an alternate schedule.
The option to return to in-person school will apply to families that have enrolled their students in the traditional/remote or blended options this year. The district has not released further details on what the alternate schedules will look like for middle and high school students.
The district is following a color-coded recommendation system from the State Department of Education based on the State Department of Health’s COVID alert system, and released its own “NPS Decision Model” Tuesday.
When NPS made the decision to start the school year remotely, Cleveland County was in the orange alert zone. The county has moved to yellow within the last two weeks, entering a zone in which the Department of Education’s system still recommends traditional in-person instruction.
The district’s decision model gives more details about NPS’ adherence to the state’s color-coded system, and includes a chart that shows the pattern NPS will follow should Cleveland County cases start spiking again.
The district would move fully into remote learning again if the county reached an orange 2 or red alert level, as defined by the chart on the district’s site. The state releases an updated map each Friday that shows every county’s color-coded risk level.
Migliorino said in his letter that the district will work to give families as much notice as possible if risk levels shift and the district needs to adjust schedules.
"I absolutely understand that routine and consistency are important for our students, teachers and families,” the letter reads. "And, while we anticipate fluctuating schedules and further disruptions to the school year, we will do our best to minimize these disruptions."
The full details of NPS' back-to-school plan are available at normanpublicschools.org/backtoschool.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
