Norman Public Schools on Monday night recognized more than 300 students for achievements in arts, academics and athletics during a special school board meeting at the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts.
With the 2022-23 school year winding down, Superintendent Nick Migliorino thanked parents and guardians who attended the district’s annul awards presentation,
“Your encouragement and sacrifices have played a pivotal role in shaping these students and helping them to believe in their abilities and provide a solid foundation upon which their accomplishments stand today,” Migliorino said.
Norman High School Athletic Director T.D. O’Hara handed out athletic awards. O’Hara expressed his appreciation to parents and coaches for working with student-athletes.
“A good coach can change the outcome of a game, but a great coach can change the outcome of a life,” he said.
Fine Arts Awards
Norman North High School
Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association/group awards: Wind Ensemble, 6A State Sweepstakes Award; Symphonic Band, 6A-E State Sweepstakes Award; Jazz Band, First Runner Up at 6A Jazz State Championships; Symphonic Orchestra, 6A State Sweepstakes Award with Accent; and Concert Choirs, 6A-E State Sweepstakes Award.
Irving Middle School
Music Award honorees: Ely Gonzalez, Sphinx Performance Academy Summer Program, Julliard School of Music and Ely Gonzalez, Second Place, Junior Cello Division, Oklahoma City Philharmonic Young Artist Competition.
Longfellow Middle School
Music Award honorees from Oklahoma Music Educators Association: Cooper Christiansen, Jr. High All-State Mixed Choir and Chloe Hamm, Jr. High All-State Treble Choir. Junior Young Talent in Oklahoma, Oklahoma Art Education Association awardees include Amina Eppler, Ollie Kinast, Nekko Rogers, Jill Wienke, and Link Witt.
Whittier Middle School
Senior Jamie Kang was honored with first place award for the state of Oklahoma Doodle for Google design contest and a third place award for Oklahoma Department of Transportation trash poster contest.
Oklahoma Student Art Exhibit at the Oklahoma State Fair Merit Award winners: James Gibson, Samuel Gomboc, Bella Haag and Akshara Sakthivel.
Norman High School
Art Award honorees: Mololuwa Adebusoye, Promotional Poster of the Year from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Leah Crowson, 2023 Winner for the Congressional ART Competition.
Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute honorees: Finn Madden, Clarinet; Kyah Selin (Kallan) McKinney, Creative Writing; Gwyneth Carter, Dance; Madelyn Ward, Dance; and Adrian Joseph Clements, Cello; Penelope L Cline, Viola.
OSSAA Speech and Debate honorees: Josh Cheng, Fifth Place State Tournament, Public Forum Debate; Sullivan Ho, Fifth Place State Tournament, Public Forum Debate; Sydney Janda, Second Place State Tournament, Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking; Sydney Janda, Fifth Place State Tournament, Lincoln Douglas Debate; and Joe Johnson, Sixth Place State Tournament, Extemporaneous Speaking.
Innovations Visual Art honorees: Ben Anttila, Judges Choice; Leah Crowson, Merit Award; Parker Dew, Merit Award; Bryan Hernandez, Merit Award; Ariana Jaffery, Merit Award and Athena Lowery, Merit Award;
Oklahoma Art Education Association honorees: Leah Crowson, Bookmark Winner; Ben Anttila, Oklahoma Award for Art Excellence; Holden Anyong, Oklahoma Award for Art Excellence; Parker Dew, Oklahoma Award for Art Excellence; Ben Anttila, Young Talent in Oklahoma; Holden Anyong, Young Talent in Oklahoma; Leah Crowson, Young Talent in Oklahoma; Ariana Jaffery, Young Talent in Oklahoma; Molly Neary, Young Talent in Oklahoma; Raven Toney, and Young Talent in Oklahoma; Harouna Saho, Young Talent in Oklahoma, Judges’ Choice.
Norman Oklahoma State Fair Juried Art Show
Exceptional Merit Award winner is Miranda Wrobel, and Merit Award winners are Ashley Cole, Molly Neary Isabel Reed, Jocelyn Schoenbaum, Ruth Shcolnik, Macy Yandell, and Tomas Zarkhin.
Norman Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute honorees: Cole Thomas Eberle, Film & Video and Patrick Stevens Thai, Photography.
Scholastic Art and Writing: Parker Drew, honorable mention
Norman North High School
Superior Ratings for OSSAA Choir for Vocal Solo: Ellie Bieler, Baylee Collett, Bethany Fielding, Madelyn Huntington, Maitreya LaMoreaux, Aubrey Leidner, Meg Loy, Bennett Lyda, and Brandon Nicholson. Superior ratings for Vocal Ensemble are Taylyn Kindel, Addison Fields, Rebekah Godwin, Zenon Hendrix, Tyler Deisering, Isabella Clark, Carter Chase, Trisdon Metseff, Abby Osburn, and Mason Smith, Alaura Swenson.
Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute honorees: Aubrey Leidner, Soprano; Serena Cai, Dance; Charlotte Andrea Johnson, Dance; Mackenzie Caddell, Orchestra (Flute); Melody Chen, Violin; Leina Cheng, Orchestra; Evelyn Combs, Viola; Miranda Huang, Viola; Ethan Li, Orchestra; Riley Robinson, and Cello.
OSSAA Speech and Debate honorees: Emilie Adcock, Sixth Place State Tournament, Dramatic Interpretation; Tuqa Alibadi, Fourth Place State Tournament, Extemporaneous Speaking and State Champion, Lincoln Douglas Debate; Nicole Gilkey, Fifth Place State Tournament, Poetry Interpretation; Elianna Huang, Fourth Place State Tournament, Lincoln Douglas Debate;
Setayesh Kazempoor, Eigth Place State Tournament, Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking and State Champions, Public Forum Debate; Alexander Papavassiliou, State Champions State Tournament, Public Forum Debate; and Elias Sikavitsas, Third Place State Tournament, Lincoln Douglas Debate.
Mabee-Gerber Museum of Art HS Juried Art Exhibition: Enya Apanasova and Natalie Newbury, honorable mention.
Oklahoma Art Education Association Young Talent in Oklahoma Art Show honorees: Kathleen Martin and Mya Uribe-Portillo.
Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute honorees: Addison Clinton, Film & Video; Will Ingels, Photography; Kathleen Martin, Dance; Charlie Metcalf, Film & Video; and Mya Uribe-Portillo, Photography.
Scholastic Art and Writing: Lillian Dai, honorable mention, two entries.
Academic Awards
Language Arts Awards went to Mila Steiger of Alcott Middle School, OKCTE Young Writers Anthology-Chosen for Publication, Oklahoma Council of Teachers of English; Brogan Jones of Irving, Winner Middle School Poetry for Oklahoma Writing Project; and Adora Zhang of Whittier, Site, Region, and County Winner and State Level Participant in Thunder State Spelling Bee.
From Norman High, Kallan McKinney won the Gold Medal National Award for Poetry. Gold Key Regional Award honorees are Yunsu Kim, Poetry and Writing Portfolio and Kallan McKinney, Poetry. Silver Key Regional Award honorees are Katie Kirkpatrick, Poetry, and Miranda Thai, Dramatic Script. Gold Key Recipients
From Norman North, Gold Key Award honorees are Alisa Burt, Photography; Dody Escoe, Personal Essay & Memoir; Bethany Fielding; Personal Essay & Memoir; Jocelyn Wheeling, Personal Essay & Memoir; and Madeleine Wheeling, Personal Essay & Memoir.
Silver Key Award honorees for Personal Essay & Memoir are Cordelia Amundson, Gage Anderson, Peyton Benson, Nicole Gilkey, Madelyn Huntington, Taylyn Kindel, Sam Millar, and Areli Serna. Lucy Sieck was honored with the Silver Key Award for Critical Essay.
Math Awards
Honorees from Whittier include Sophia Zhao, AMC 8: Young Women in Mathematics Certificate for Oklahoma/Arkansas Division; Adora Haque — Third Place, Divisions IV, Sixth grade OSSM Middle School Math Contest; Henry Zheng, Third Place, and MathCounts Competition and Oklahoma member of the Nationals team.
First Place in Regional Stock Market Game Fall Semester from Whittier are Ryan Zheng, Alexander Meeks, and Ian Barnes. First Place in Purple Comet! Math Meet, ranked top third of teams in the U.S. and globally, are Sophia Zhao, William Kempf, Anika Dehadrai, Bridget Liu, and Akshara Sakthivel.
Science Olympiad State Tournament Awards from Whittier go to Michaela Brown, Third Place in Rocks & Minerals; Anika Dehadrai, Second Place in Codebusters, Third Place in Crimebusters, and Third Place in Forestry; and Bridget Liu, Third Place: Forestry, Second Place in Codebusters, and Third Place in Crimebusters.
Norman North honorees are Olivia Caudill, First Place, Codebusters; First Place, Green Generation, Second Place, Anatomy, and Second Place, Cell Biology; Catherine Dunsworth, Second Place Experimental Design and Second Place, Disease Detectives; Matthew Ha, First Place, Scrambler, First Place, Flight, and First Place, Codebusters; Sara Huang, First Place, Codebusters; First Place, Flight, First Place, Scrambler, Second Place, Experimental Design, and Second Place, Anatomy; Miranda Huang, Second Place, Detector Building; Bryan Joo, First Place, Forensics, Second Place, Detector Building, and Second Place, Cell Biology; Zejun Li, First Place, Forensics; Kiersten Navarro, First Place, Green Generation, Second Place, Trajectory, and Second Place, Environmental Chemistry; Victor Stoneman, Second Place, Environmental Chemistry; Kate Xue, Second Place, Disease Detectives and Second Place, Trajectory; and Norman North High School, Second Place Overall in State, Science Olympiad State Tournament.
STEM and DECA Awards from Oklahoma State Technology State Association Competition were awarded to Longfellow students Isaac Kraft and Gideon Lambert for Second Place Problem Solving Event and Cooper Christianson, Trooper Fried, Savanah Maddock, Crosby Maddock, and Hank Vann for Third Place for Goldberg Event.
The following Whittier students received the following honors: Jamie Kang, First Place, Essays on Technology. Alexander Bourne, Maggie Brown, Jaxon Dvoracek, Second Place System Control Technology; and Akshara Sakthivel and William Kempf, Third Place, Challenging Technology Issues.
Norman North students Arya Ramineedi and Anastasia Sikavitsas won First Place, Debating Technical Issues.
At Norman High, DECA Award honorees are Cori McKay, First Place, Principles of Marketing (National Qualifier); Irie Rogers, Second Place, Financial Consulting (National Qualifier); and Braden Breinholt, Second Place, Entrepreneurship Series (National Qualifier).
Norman High World Language Award honorees are Saif Al Hashimi, Ania Bagajewicz, Connor Barba, Owen Billingsley, Samara Bonner, Phineas Bonner, Lydia Bouchard, Avery Bozeman, Jocelyn Clark, Kael Cochran, Hannah Cordon, Drew Crowley, Parker Dew, Benjamin Edwards, Landon Gibbins, Magaly Gonzalez, Alix Grantham, Emma Henry, Jennifer Hernandez, Sullivan Ho, Jaycee Irwin, Riley Jewell, Theodore “Joe” Johnson, Nola McKee, Liam McKinney, Maryanne Neff, Kimberly Olivares, Aspen Osgood, Kaelyn Petroski, Lucy Pippins, Angel Porras, Harrison Powers, Philip “Trace” Redwine, Roman Roberts, Kaylyn Simmons, Jaelynn Spencer-Rodriguez, Blake Starling, Olivia Tedesco, MaKayla Thompson, Ava Watkins, and Connor Willis.
Norman High recipient of the Seal of Biliteracy – Oklahoma State Department of Education honorees are Phineas Bonner, Avery Bozeman, Landon Gibbins, Corin Lowe, Pamela Martinez-Avila, Liam McKinney, Daniela Nicholson, Aspen Osgood, Harrison Powers, Roman Roberts, Leah Tchatchoua, and Olivia Tedesco. Norman North honorees are Caroline Carter and Lizbeth Samayoa-Garcia.
Norman High Esports Awards, Oklahoma Scholastic Esports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate State Championship honorees are Drake Ford, Third Place and Takaki Mishima Fifth Place.
Athletic awards
Norman Athletic Award honorees are Girls Basketball Team, Class 6A State Runner-Up, OSSAA;
Kayla Jones, All-State Girls Basketball, OSSAA; Aaliyah Henderson, All-State Girls Basketball, Oklahoma Coaches Association; Kaida Bradley, State Runner-up Girls Swim, OSSAA; J.D. Thumann, State Champion (200 Free) Boys Swim, OSSAA; J.D. Thumann, State Champion (100 Fly) Boys Swim, OSSAA; Cheer, State Runner-Up (Stunt), USA CHEER; Olivia Tedesco, All-State Cheer, Oklahoma Coaches Association; Boys Golf, Class 6A Champions, OSSAA; Sabastian Salazar, Class 6A Individual State Champion Boys Golf, OSSAA; Chloe Soto, All-State Girls Soccer, Oklahoma Coaches Association; Kaylyn Simmons, All-State Girls Soccer, Oklahoma Coaches Association; Boys Soccer, Class 6A State Academic Champions, OSSAA; Diego Leal, All-State Boys Soccer, Oklahoma Coaches Association; Zach Lopez, All-State Boys Soccer, Oklahoma Coaches Association; and Boys Track (4x100 Relay Team) Class 6A State Runner-up, OSSAA.
Norman North Athletic Awards honorees are Devin Jansing, State Runner-Up Girls Wrestling – OSSAA; Devin Jansing, All-State Girls Wrestling, Oklahoma Coaches Association; Jadie Brister, All-State Girls Swimming, Oklahoma Coaches Association; Varsity Pom, State Runner-Up, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; JV Pom, State Champions, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; Pom Large Intermediate Ensemble, State Champions, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; Pom Small Intermediate Ensemble, State Champions, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; Meya Davis, Intermediate Solo State Champion Pom, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; Brylee Thompson, All-State Pom, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; Jaci Jackson, All-State Pom, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; Alyssa Seratte, All-State Pom, Oklahoma State Dance Team Directors Association; Girls Soccer, Class 6A Girls Soccer State Runner-up, OSSAA; Camden Pratcher, Class 6A State Champion Indoor and Outdoor Boys Track- Long Jump, OSSAA; and Landon Bruce, All-State Baseball, Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association.
