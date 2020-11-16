Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino assured district parents Monday that decisions about in-person learning will be made on a site-by-site basis, as Norman continues to face significant COVID-19 spread.
Speaking at a relatively brief NPS Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Migliorino said the district is working to continuously evaluate data and make decisions based on specific school sites’ needs. NPS updates school site-specific COVID case and quarantine/isolation numbers on its website each Monday afternoon.
Despite reporting a record case average last Friday, Cleveland County remained at an Orange Level on the State Department of Health’s COVID risk assessment map. NPS’ back-to-school plan dictates that the district will move all school sites to remote learning only if the county moves to a Red Level, a status that a local health department spokesperson said would be difficult to reach.
In the absence of a Red Level rating for the county, Migliorino said Monday that the district is not going to make “wholesale” or “blanket” decisions about school closures.
The district decided Monday to pivot Truman Primary to remote learning for the rest of the week, citing a large number of staff and teacher quarantines and isolations that have left the site “without proper staffing levels,” according to a letter from the principal.
“We’re looking at the data and trying to make the best decision that we possibly can, working with the site administration, for each individual school site,” Migliorino said. “...We’ll continue to closely monitor the cases, (and) work with our site administration and teachers to provide the best possible environment we can for our students.”
While parents and teachers representing all opinions have spoken at board meetings in the past, four of the five parents who spoke Monday evening asked the board to keep in-person learning as an option for NPS families.
Migliorino also addressed the recent ice storm, which put NPS out of school for nearly a week at the end of October. The superintendent said that the days missed due to inclement weather will be made up when students come back from winter break, and that the district will have more information to families about what that makeup time will look like by the beginning of the year.
“Hopefully, we can get it out sooner, but we’re really just trying to wait and see what else Mother Nature has in store for us for this year,” Migliorino said.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
