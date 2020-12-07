Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino explained the district’s in-person learning decision process further and asked for grace for the district’s teachers during a Monday evening meeting.
At the NPS Board of Education’s meeting, Migliorino answered what he said is “the most common question” he’s receiving right now.
The superintendent said while many in the community have questioned why NPS is following the State Department of Health’s color-coded COVID risk map to make decisions on closures or remote learning, rather than following other statewide risk assessment systems, the decision-making process is more complicated than just looking at one map.
The district’s policy notes that if the Health Department’s map were to ever place Cleveland County at a red level — a designation that would be difficult to reach and requires multiple criteria — NPS would move to district-wide remote learning.
“I want to make it incredibly clear that this map is not the only data point we look at as we monitor the impact of COVID in Norman Public Schools,” Migliorino said. “We continue to follow state and local maps and data, but most importantly, we use our internal data to assist us with decisions...if we need to make a decision, regardless of whether a map is red, orange or green, we will do so on a site-by-site basis.”
NPS updates school site-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site every Monday afternoon. Migliorino has noted in the past that the district is focused on individual site conditions when making decisions about in-person or remote learning.
At Monday’s meeting, the board approved changes to next year’s calendar, creating a five-day Thanksgiving Break in 2021 rather than the three-day break the district had originally approved for the 2021-2022 school year calendar. The district had a five-day break this year, a change that the community “overwhelmingly approved,” said Holly Nevels, NPS’ associate superintendent and chief human resource officer.
The board also approved the addition of a teacher work day into next year’s calendar. To make up for the three extra non-instructional days added to next year’s calendar, NPS will now start school on a Tuesday rather than a Thursday, and will end instruction on a Friday rather than a Thursday.
Along with approving multiple bond project-related items, the board heard an update on the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, led by Stephanie Williams, NPS’ first-ever executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Williams said district leaders and administrators have now been through listening and thought sessions, as well as the district’s first-ever diversity training. Williams said she is also working to review and revise NPS’ policies where needed, filling in gaps and rooting out bias. The district is also auditing school libraries for inclusive literature, and conducting curriculum assessments to ensure that students see themselves reflected in classrooms, said Williams, who walked the board through her vision for NPS’ diversity and equity work and laid out multiple other actions the district is taking to focus on the issue.
“While this work speaks to our district’s value of inclusiveness, we know that it also embodies all of our other values as well,” Williams said. “So I’m excited for all of the possibilities, as we work together as an NPS community to live out these values in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Migliorino also took a moment on Monday to ask for grace and recognition for the district’s teachers. The superintendent noted that while everyone in the NPS community needs and deserves grace right now, the district’s teachers are taking on roles they weren’t trained for, and are working hard to meet their own and others’ expectations.
“They’re struggling, because their expectations for themselves are so high — they want to deliver the best,” Migliorino said. “...Please, please, please understand the work that all our teachers are doing is tough. It’s real easy to be critical. It’s real hard to be forgiving and deliver grace, and that’s what I ask everybody to do for each other, so that we can move forward in the best interest of all that we serve.”
