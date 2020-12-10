Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino shared more details on this year’s student body and demographics in an update to city business leaders Thursday.
Migliorino delivered his annual “State of the Schools” address, presented in tandem with the Chamber of Commerce, in a virtual format this year, speaking via Zoom with Chamber President Scott Martin.
Migliorino’s presentation, like last year’s, included a focus on the district’s growing diversity within its student body.
Of this year’s 14,419 enrolled students (the district’s official count as of October), 55.5% are Caucasian, 16.3% are Hispanic, 13.9% are multiracial, 6.7% are Black, 4.4% are Native American and 3.2% are Asian.
Those numbers have shifted since last year. Migliorino said in his 2019 State of the Schools address that NPS’ then-16,289 students were about 57% Caucasian, 15% Hispanic, 14% multiracial, 6% African-American, 5% Native American and 3% Asian.
During last year’s speech, Migliorino specifically addressed the district’s lack of diversity within its faculty and staff, noting that NPS' certified staff demographics are not reflective of the ever-growing diversity of the student body.
“We want kids to go to school and have the opportunity to be taught by someone who looks like them,” Migliorino said in the winter 2019 address. “Right now, 91% of our certified staff is Caucasian — that’s a real number. That has to change, we have to be conscious. We still want the best teachers, but we have to be very conscious when we get into our hiring practices.”
Migliorino did not give a demographic breakdown on the district’s certified staff this year (though The Transcript has now requested that breakdown for future reporting).
But since last year’s State of the Schools address, NPS has hired its first-ever executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Stephanie Williams. Along with addressing many other priorities in district diversity and equity, Williams is currently helping lead a “recruitment cadre” that will focus on recruiting and retaining certified staff that reflect the diversity of NPS’ student body.
“We believe that our faculty should represent our students — our students should be able to go to school and see people who look like them,” Migliorino said. “So, we’re putting an emphasis on recruitment of not only the best, but intentional recruitment when it comes to diversity.”
NPS’ demographics have changed annually for several schools years now, but the 2020-2021 school year is the first in at least five years when the district has seen a major decrease in overall enrollment.
As reported by The Transcript earlier this week, NPS lost over 11% of its students — or about 1,800 students — district-wide from last year to this year, with the majority of those families choosing to move to other public school districts. Migliorino said Thursday that the number of students who have left this year continues to move up and down as families make the choices that are best for them.
“Families are making choices during this time, and I respect each and every family for the choices they are making that is best for them,” Migliorino said, "and we’re here to serve their students in any way that we possibly can.”
Of the students enrolled this year, 66% are attending traditional, in-person school, 27% are attending virtually and 7% have chosen a blended learning option, Migliorino shared.
The superintendent used much of his address to speak to the successes the district has seen this year, from bond project progress, to teacher awards and student recognitions, to adapting to an unprecedented learning environment. As in his update before NPS’ Board of Education on Monday evening, Migliorino emphasized that teachers and staff are working hard to adjust to academic life under COVID-19.
"COVID has an impact across our district in academics everybody knows this if you have children in our district, you feel that impact,” Migliorino said. "And I want you to know our staff is working hard, our principals are working hard, our curriculum coordinators are working hard to identify individual students and where their gaps are and addressing them."
