The Norman Public Schools Board of Education announced the assistant principals for Whittier Middle School, Irving Middle School and Eisenhower Elementary.
Tina Floyd, Alex Ruggiers, and Annette Price anonymously approved the three in a special board meeting. Not in attendance were Chad Vice and Dirk O’Hara.
David Brunow
David Brunow has been named an assistant principal at Whittier Middle School.
Previously, Brunow worked as assistant principal at Alcott Middle School where he has served since 2021.
Before that, he worked as a special education teacher at Santa Fe High School from 2020-2021, Norman North High School from 2016-2020 while serving as special education chair, Norman High School from 2015-2020, and Highland West Junior High School in Moore from 2014-2015.
Since 2019, Brunow has worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Oklahoma.
“He has over 10 years of experience in special education/special education leadership, IEP [individualized education programs] compliance, special education instruction and interventions,” said Holly Nevels, NPS chief human resource officer.
Tim Hightower
Tim Hightower will join Irving Middle School as an assistant principal from Duncan Public Schools.
Since 2017, Hightower has worked as the assistant principal at Duncan. Previously, he served as a counselor for the school, as well as head football coach from 2002-2017. From 1998-2002 he was a business teacher and head coach for the school.
“He has 25 years of experience in public education as a secondary teacher, coach, counselor and administrator,” Nevels said. “In his previous district, Hightower served as a district safety/security and bond committee member, established a "Stronger Together" initiative for students, parents and staff, managed an in-school intervention program and had oversight of core content areas and athletics/activities.”
Erin Crimmins
Erin Crimmins has been named the assistant principal at Eisenhower Elementary.
Previously, she worked as a coordinator for support services for the district elementary schools. Before that, she was a resource teacher at Lincoln Elementary from 2015-2021.
“She was a 2020 Norman Public Schools District Teacher of the Year finalist and also completed the NPS Aspiring Principals Academy,” said Nevels.
She earned her doctorate in education from the University of Oklahoma in August and her master’s of education in administration, curriculum, and supervision in May 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.