Norman Public Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year is a finalist for Oklahoma’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, the State Department of Education announced Thursday.
Jessica Eschbach, an innovative learning coach at Norman North High School and the current district Teacher of the Year, is one of 12 finalists for the statewide honor.
The Department of Education will name its next Teacher of the Year in February 2021.
“Jessica is an exceptional educator who represents the best of the teaching profession,” NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said in a press release Thursday. “She is innovative and engages her students with unique and meaningful lessons, activities and techniques. She is passionate about, and gifted in, drawing upon resources in the community to further advance students’ learning experiences.
"Her combination of dedication, passion, professionalism and skill make her an invaluable asset to Norman Public Schools and the state of Oklahoma.”
Eschbach, a Norman teacher of seven years, was named NPS Teacher of the Year in April, when she was working as a teacher librarian with Kennedy Elementary. Eschbach was previously named Site Teacher of the Year at Alcott Middle School in 2018, when she was also a finalist for Norman's Teacher of the Year.
“Being a teacher permeates every aspect of my life, in the best way possible, and working with students and teachers has taught me to be a more thoughtful, compassionate, and responsible human being,” Eschbach said in a news release Thursday.
The finalists for state Teacher of the Year are picked by a group of educators, legislators and business and nonprofit representatives, according to the Department of Education. All 12 state finalists are 2020 teachers of the year in their own districts.
The next teacher of the year will officially resume their duties — including being the state’s ambassador to teachers and speaking at events — on July 1, 2021, according to the Department of Education.
