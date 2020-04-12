Over the last few weeks, Nadean Melton’s students have been coming to terms with the fact that they might not come back to Wilson Elementary as fifth graders.
Of Melton’s 21 fifth grade students, about 15 have been at Wilson since they were preschoolers, she said. This year, they’re missing the promotion ceremony, the end of the year field trip and the yearbook signing that would usually accompany their transition to middle school.
“You just have to encourage them and say, ‘we'll do something, even if it's in August, September, whatever, we will do something,’” Melton said.
As Norman Public Schools, along with districts across the state, shifted to distance learning this week, teachers and administrators have been focused not on teaching new material or carrying on business as usual, but on staying connected with students and giving them support, encouragement and stability during a period of a new normal.
Over the last few weeks, NPS has pulled together a set of resources and an overarching framework that are guiding its schools through distance learning. Several days before classes officially resumed on April 6, the district unveiled a Distance Learning Dashboard that contains resources and activities for all grade levels and needs.
NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino said that even before the State Board of Education voted to move to distance learning for the rest of the spring, NPS was following national data and trends, and was planning to move toward distance learning regardless of the board's March 25 decision. For Norman administrators and teachers, the weeks around spring break were filled with planning, coordinating and heavy communication.
“We’ve done education the same way in Norman for over 130 years, and when I say ‘in the same way,’ that’s the teacher in front of the classroom,” Migliorino said. “In less than six or seven days, we recreated that. It’s a dynamic process that continues to evolve, and we will continue to evolve with it.”
The process
Shirley Simmons, NPS’ assistant superintendent for educational services, said district administration started talking about and planning for a post-spring break distance learning scenario around the first week of March, leaving NPS with several plans outlined by the time students left for break.
Some material went out to parents during the two weeks after spring break, when students weren’t expected to do any learning. Melton said after the state board’s vote, she and other teachers immediately started communicating with parents and students via a variety of apps and platforms, and have been doing so since.
The district used those two weeks post-spring break to prepare and direct teachers on how to move their classrooms online and connect with students. Curriculum coordinators were also working on putting together activity choice boards for younger students and compiling content and resources, Simmons said.
Some Norman students, like students at districts across the region and nation, do face a challenge in a lack of internet access. Simmons said that about 94% of NPS’ students do have internet access at home, but for those who don’t, the district is emphasizing cheap internet plans from local providers, and will be mailing flash drives loaded with learning activities.
“We knew that we could pretty much rely on using our online platforms to address distance learning,” Simmons said.
While Norman’s middle and high school students have district-provided devices they can use at home, elementary student device access is a little spottier. Some young students can use an older sibling’s device, or participate through a parent’s phone.
The inherent inequities mean that the district has focused most on making sure teachers are just connecting with their students regularly, and are helping enrich their learning, teachers said. The district is not assigning grades to any activities students complete during distance learning.
“I feel like [the district is] very in touch with the fact that distance learning, relying on technology can be real divisive, it can really leave out a big group of kiddos, and so I appreciate that they understand that and are not expecting us to teach new material and just basically focusing on reviewing the content we've already taught and then enriching,” said Kara Amis, a first grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary.
Melton said that while she’s been able to connect with many of her students, as of Saturday, there were still two students she hasn’t heard from since before spring break. But teachers said that while there have been some students who are harder to reach right now, the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the students who are able to show up has been encouraging.
“The engagement and the enthusiasm, I think, is a huge success, because there are kids that can be quite intimidated by technology,” said Kim Schooler, a fourth grade teacher at Truman Elementary. “People always say with students nowadays, they’re digital natives. Well yes, they are born as digital natives and they are around technology and use it all the time, but they’re having to use it now in a different way — before, they were mainly playing games, now they’re actually having to use their technology as a tool.”
The new normal
In the shift to remote learning, some pieces of the normal school day schedule have remained. Individual school sites are holding regular staff meetings virtually; teachers are holding virtual office hours each week for one-on-one time with their students or parents; students still get to engage with each other via virtual class meetings that happen at least once a week.
Each school site is coordinating slightly differently, but teachers have been in constant communication about lesson plans and adjustments.
At Roosevelt, Amis said teachers on the same grade level have been meeting weekly to plan out what their students’ activities and weeks will look like. Teachers send learning plans to their principal at the end of each week, then the principal compiles the plans into a weekly newsletter that helps parents find everything in one place as the next week begins.
For younger students especially, teachers are focused on working together to make distance learning as engaging as possible.
“For me and my team, that's been the greatest challenge is trying to figure out how to still keep kids engaged, but finding a balance where it's not all electronics and devices,” Amis said.
In Schooler’s fourth grade class, she’d usually rely on lots of movement and music to keep her students active and tuned in during learning. During distance learning, she’ll record her voice over songs she finds online so her students can practice a song with her.
“It’s brought a whole new dimension to learning,” Schooler said. “I know a lot of people were thinking ‘well, online schools happen all the time,’ and they do, but they were set up for that. Public schools in general were foisted into that situation due to the pandemic, so we’re trying our best, but parents have been so kind and gracious.”
Support from a distance
Teachers have also been getting creative to remind their students that they’re seen and supported right now. For some students, losing the in-person connections of going to school was tough emotionally.
Schooler dropped off donuts to her students — “with gloved hands” — to say “yoo-hoo, DONUT you know how much I miss you?" she said. Teachers at multiple schools have now done teacher parades, driving through their students’ neighborhoods to say hello at a safe distance.
“I’m just amazed at the creativity of our teachers, and their collaboration with each other to work smarter, not harder, in coming up with ways to engage their students,” Simmons said. “It’s really just been amazing.”
Teachers said their students have been missing the daily routine of seeing their teachers and friends, and that during video calls, students have been eager to share the parts of their days that their teachers no longer see regularly.
On calls with her first grade students, Amis said she’s heard updates on students’ pets, Lego projects or plans for the day. She and her students have also written letters back and forth.
“I, selfishly, need to see their faces probably more than they need to see mine...I really just want them to know that their parents are okay, and I’m okay and they’re going to be okay,” Amis said.
Along with the emotional and academic care that teachers are keeping alive via technology, the district has continued to care for students physically. Migliorino said that during last week’s meal service, the district served 60,000 meals, including breakfasts and lunches. The district has also handed out over 1,000 backpack meals.
“Really, I feel like our district as a whole has been focused on the health and wellbeing of families, which, families are under so much stress right now with job uncertainties or having to work from home now, and having all of your children at home trying to learn and do their work during the day,” Schooler said. “People are scared with the things going on, which is completely understandable...but our district is really pushing mental health and making sure teachers are taking care of themselves as well.”
Teachers and administrators said that as the new normal begins of distance learning begins, they’re thankful for the grace and flexibility of everyone involved, from parents to principals. While there are natural challenges ahead, Melton said the understanding of the community is key right now.
“The one thing I would tell people is it's overwhelming, and teachers are feeling it just like the whole community because we have families too,” Melton said. "But Norman, the community of Norman, has always been very forgiving and given us grace, and supportive. We feel more pressure because we put it on ourselves anyway, but the community itself is so supportive, that it makes it not quite as bad. We'll get through it.”
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
