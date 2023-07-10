Norman Public Schools has teamed up with the Cleveland County Health Department to provide no-cost physicals to students going into sixth through 12th grade.
On Monday, 38 students received free physical exams at Longfellow Middle School, and on Thursday, July 13, the clinic will move to Norman High School.
The clinic will also meet at Irving Middle School on July 17, Norman North High on July 18, Alcott Middle School on July 19, and at Whittier Middle School on July 20.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and no appointments are necessary.
Jacob Kasenurm, the mobile unit coordinating nurse at the county’s health department, said the county has the capacity to see more than 100 students at each site, so he hopes more people will come out and take advantage of the no-cost service.
“We aren’t getting paid extra to do this,” Kasenurm said. “It’s just a service for the community and the schools. To me, it’s just a good service and it provides a chance for us to be out in the community and offer a good partnership with Norman Public Schools.”
He said every year students who play sports or in the band at school need to receive a physical examination to make sure they are in good condition for a certain activity.
Beth Roberson, director of Health Services at NPS, said the district has provided free physicals for many years, but this is the second year it has partnered with the health department.
“We expanded the event at a number of locations this year because of the incredible response we had last year,” Roberson said. “This year we are able to offer physicals at each of the middle and high schools.”
While the events are held at multiple locations, a student does not need to attend the school where they receive the physical.
Only students in sports and band are required to receive physicals, but students who want to be seen by a medical provider are welcome to come out to the event.
“It’s a pretty quick physical. It’s not invasive, and it runs about 10-15 minutes, so it is fairly quick,” said Kasenurm.
Roberson said the physical follows the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association physical examination requirements, which includes a medical history review, height and weight measurements, pulse, blood pressure, vision screening, and an in-person physical evaluation by a medical practitioner.
“The physical is comparable to what the student would receive at their primary care provider for an annual physical,” Roberson said.
Mary Bixler, public information officer for the county health department, said the program is important as it provides a no-cost service, especially for students who don’t have insurance or could not otherwise afford it.
“Many families that live in rural areas of Cleveland County must travel long distances to reach their primary care providers, which can mean having to take time off of work or find alternate child care,” Bixler said. “Offering students and parents an easier option for required health services can have a big impact on families.”
Kasenurm said students need to fill out a permission form, which is on the Cleveland County Health Department’s Facebook page. For those who don’t print one out, copies will be available on site.
“We don’t really have to have the parents there, as long as it is signed by the parents,” he said.
Older students, Kasenurm said, will get their forms signed by their parents and drive to the clinic themselves so their parents don’t need to take off work.
“As long as the parents sign the paper then they could come in and just get the physical done,” he said.
