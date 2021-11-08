While Norman Public Schools students generally scored above the state average in each of Oklahoma’s standardized testing categories this year, district administrators warned that the 2021 test scores should be interpreted with COVID-19 effects in mind.
NPS’ Board of Education heard Monday evening the results of the 2021 state standardized testing, which annually assesses students in third through eighth grade on English language arts and math, and students in fifth, eighth and eleventh grade on science.
Standardized tests in Norman and across the nation were suspended in spring 2020 as the pandemic crept into communities, and while NPS returned to offering tests in spring 2021, participation was not at optimal levels, administrators said.
Beth Albert, NPS’ executive director of Professional Development and Student Achievement, said Monday that test results are considered reliable when at least 95% of students take the test. Only five of Norman’s more than 20 schools had at least 95% of students test this spring, Albert said.
“This year, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has urged caution in examining school year 2021 data because of uneven participation rates and/or because of the changes in the learning conditions,” Albert said. “If you think back to last spring, we had students and teachers in and out of quarantine, we had some parents that didn’t feel safe bringing their students to school to test, and so all of these factors played into student performance.”
While Albert said the district is “not satisfied with these results,” the NPS student average scores this year were higher than state averages in English, math and science at every grade level. Albert did not present school site-specific data Monday but said some schools hit above state averages and some fell below.
Board President Dan Snell expressed some concern that districts don’t receive test score data back from the state until too late in the school year, and that learning gaps may go unnoticed until too late in the year. Students are tested in the spring, but the State Department of Education only released scores publicly in early October.
NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said while the test scores this year aren’t typical, they’re only one of NPS’ various forms of measuring student progress. The district offers resources like summer school and has curriculum coordinators who can align curriculum with students’ needs, he said.
“(If) this was the only tool we had, that would be a challenge, but I think most districts … have put other things in place despite what the state provides us and the timing of that data,” Migliorino said.
Bond updates
The board also saw the improvements made to playgrounds at 18 elementary school sites, the result of the district’s 2019 bond package.
Money from the bond package, which covered a variety of school safety projects, replaced outdated playground equipment, added drainage to play sites, installed inclusive toys for all students and more.
The inclusive playground toys — items like large swings, safe merry-go-rounds and wheelchair accessible — ensure that students can use the toys no matter their mobility level, said Justin Long, a sales associate with Cunningham Recreation.
“That’s one thing that is a big part of our business, is including children of all abilities, and playing side by side and inclusive side-by-side parallel play,” Long said.
School sites also received updated sidewalks and surfaces that make them wheelchair accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, administrators said.
“(The playgrounds) are works of art,” Migliorino said. “They are beautiful and functional.”