The Norman Public Schools Board of Education will add 17 new student resource officers from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s office after it secured a contract with the County Commissioners of Cleveland County.
The SROs will be designated for the district’s elementary school sites.
The board voted 4-1 with Alex Ruggiers, Office No. 2, dissenting.
The vote was received by members of the audience who came to voice their opinions on the matter.
“I’m grateful for the SROs we have in place and would absolutely love to expand that program so the resources we have are not spread thin,” Leslie Christopher said. “Currently with officers covering multiple campuses, we see as parents and volunteers in the building there are needs that aren’t being met.”
Carolina Cunningham, who attended the meeting, said she agreed with Christopher’s sentiment.
“I want to show my support for SRO officers in all the buildings. I feel like it’s important at a middle school when they are covering the elementary schools that feed into them, when they have to cover that it leaves the middle school open. I don’t think people realize that happens,” Cunningham said.
Justin Milner, associate superintendent and chief operating officer, said the district added 13 officers in 2016 following the passage of the Public Safety Sales Tax in April 2014.
Currently, no SROs serve at elementary sites full-time. Milner said officers serve full time at the high schools and middle schools but have to rotate into the elementary schools.
“Having these officers in our schools … has been invaluable. Because of the foundation of these relationships, they have allowed us not just to keep our students safe, but they also serve as mentors and supporters of our students,” he said.
Milner said the sheriff’s office has already identified 10 officers who will be ready to be placed by the first day of school, which starts Thursday.
“The goal will be to have 17 in place by December,” he said.
Nick Migliorino, NPS superintendent, said this was “one of the fastest-moving projects” he has worked on, as he welcomed Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila and Sheriff Chris Amason, who attended the meeting.
Ruggiers said he supports SROs, but he is concerned the agreement was thrown together too quickly without accounting for all considerations.
“As Dr. Migliorino said, expansion of the SRO program has come along very quickly, and I didn’t feel confident voting yes on the expansion of the program without more time to review data, assess best training practices for officers, and ensure that the funding sources for these positions are stable,” Ruggiers said.
Migliorino said the district currently has a contract with the City of Norman which supplements the PSST tax, and the sheriff’s office and city will share the responsibility for funding SROs.
“That commitment stays in place with the city moving forward with the sheriff’s department at this point in time,” he said.
Annette Price, Office 3, said she applauded bringing on more officers, but she warned that it is important to ensure they are trained by school counselors to accommodate the needs of diverse students attending the schools.
“First of all, I applaud the safety and security measures of this district,” Price said. “I also want us to be cautious and recognize that all our officers and our schools will make some people feel safe, and it may make other people and families feel less safe, and I think it’s very important for any guests in our building to be on the same team as our administration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.