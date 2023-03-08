Norman Public Schools will reduce the number of snow days in the coming year to make room for additional professional days.
The change will begin with the 2023-2024 calendar and prompt the district to use virtual days for inclement weather instead of cancelling instruction altogether.
NPS operates in school hours instead of days, so this academic school year, it had earmarked about 4.9 snow days into its calendar. Starting next year, that number will drop to the equivalent of one day.
In its place, the district will scatter three additional professional days for teachers. This year, as mandated by state law, the district had implemented five professional development days, four of them were used before school started, and the fifth was in January.
For the next academic school year, the total number of professional days will jump to eight. Four of those days will be used before the start of the school year from Aug. 9-14. The other four days will be scattered throughout the school year: Oct. 4, Feb. 16, March 25 and April 19.
“The addition of professional days to the academic calendar is a needed change in order to avoid pulling teachers away from their students for professional development and collaboration time with their colleagues and to preserve as much meaningful learning time for students as possible,” said board member Alex Ruggiers, who voted in favor of the change.
Board members Chad Vice and Dirk O’Hara also voted in favor of the changes. Board members Cindy Nashert and Tina Floyd were absent.
Holly Nevels, the district’s associate superintendent and chief human resource officer, told board members Monday night that teachers have been asking for more professional development days for about two years.
“They may do a half day of district professional learning, meetings,” she said. “They may do a half a day of working with their grade level team or content team.”
The purpose of professional development days is to better prepare teachers for the classroom and hone their craft, Nevels said.
“The English teachers may meet together to develop curriculum, or all the third grade teachers may come together,” she said. “Teachers may do math or reading assessments. They can go through data sets to decide what is working.”
She said teachers are already doing this kind of work, but they do it during their own time, or during time that should be allocated to course preparation.
“It gives them time that isn’t before school, after school or in their planning time. It gives them designated days where they get to do their own professional growth and learning, and they don’t have to give their own time to take advantage of it,” she said.
Nevels told board members the changes were put together by the NPS Calendar Committee, which is made up of teachers, administrators, parents and students. The committee reached out for feedback from teachers, parents, and families to update the 2023-2024 calendar, which was posted to the district website Tuesday morning.
The school board also approved a measure Monday night that would extend the length of the school day by five minutes starting in the fall and give the district the flexibility to keep professional days and close schools if needed, for inclement weather.
“We are adding five minutes to the school day,” Nevels said. “I don’t know if it will be at the beginning of the day or at the end of the day.
“That will also net us four additional days, so maybe we will be in similar shape the first time it snows and build us time.”
Said Ruggiers: If we have to add minutes to the school day to make up for inclement weather closures, as we’ve done in the past, we will. We may not need the extra minutes, though, and this calendar prioritizes the time teachers have with their students.
The 2023-2024 calendar will start Aug. 17. The district will take off for Labor Day, Sept. 1 and 5; fall break, Oct. 4-5; Thanksgiving break, Nov. 20-24; winter break, Dec. 21 to Jan. 2; Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15; Presidents Day, Feb. 19; spring break, March 18-22; Memorial Day, May 27.
