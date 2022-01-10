Norman Public Schools administrators said Monday night that while the district aims to give students in-person learning and resources, leadership is still making decisions about in-person or virtual instruction on a site-by-site — and sometimes grade level-by-level — basis.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino said during Monday’s Board of Education meeting that administrators are working to communicate with school sites and make informed decisions about how classes can be delivered.
The district has said through much of the pandemic that any moves to virtual learning will be on a measured school-by-school or class-by-class basis, not on a district-wide level.
“Our goal is, has been and will continue to be to have school, to have a place where students can come to learn, have an opportunity for hot meal and the opportunity for an education,” Migliorino said. “The truth of the matter is, there is no doubt … there are going to be situations to where we may have to close a grade level for a period of time or a school for a period of time.”
NPS returned to school last week. The district encourages but does not mandate masks — due to state law that prohibits public schools from requiring masks, administrators have said — and Migliorino said air purification and cleaning measures are still in place.
While Migliorino referenced a COVID-19 situation at Norman High School that administrators were working to handle Monday, the numbers on the district’s site don’t yet reflect the current COVID picture at NHS. He did not provide further details on the situation at the high school.
The latest data on NPS’ site shows numbers over the week of Jan. 1-7, the first week back to instruction.
Those numbers showed that from Dec. 29 to Jan. 10, 240 students and 92 staff tested positive. But during the week of Jan. 1-7, NPS saw 1,229 students and 142 staffers who were deemed close contacts.
Migliorino said Monday that administrators were in contact with NHS leadership throughout the day Monday to determine how to move forward; as of Monday night’s meeting, he expressed confidence that NHS could return in person Tuesday.
The question of whether to keep classes or school sites in person isn’t just about exposures and illnesses — it’s about faculty and staff resources. Migliorino said that for the foreseeable future, NPS has canceled in-person professional development that pulls teachers out of classrooms and makes substitutes necessary.
In person professional development would spread teachers thinner than is ideal now, he said.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Migliorino said.
Board member Dirk O’Hara made a request Monday night that any community members interested in serving NPS school sites sign up to become guest teachers.