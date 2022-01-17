Norman Public Schools will again pivot several grades and school sites to remote learning Tuesday after the extended weekend, citing staff absences due to COVID-19.
The district — which moved multiple schools to remote learning last Thursday and entirely canceled school at all sites Friday — will move six schools either partially or entirely remote on Tuesday. Here’s the sites that will see change Tuesday:
- Adams Elementary — fully remote
- Cleveland Elementary — kindergarten and fifth grade will go entirely remote, but all other grades will learn in person
- Kennedy Elementary — only fourth grade will go fully remote; all other grades will learn in person
- McKinley Elementary — fully remote
- Washington Elementary — fully remote
- Longfellow Middle School — fully remote
All other NPS sites will have traditional in-person learning Tuesday, a note from Superintendent Nick Migliorino said. Migliorino said NPS will announce plans for Wednesday as soon as possible Tuesday.
Washington Elementary and Longfellow Middle School were also two of the eight school sites that went remote last Thursday. The district's decisions about learning conditions come as Oklahoma experiences a significant wave of omicron infections — the current seven-day new case average is at 10,642, while the state is experiencing more than 110,000 active cases, the state health department reported Monday.
Migliorino’s announcement to parents said while the district has attempted to maintain staffing levels, "our pool of guest teachers remains depleted by COVID-19 absences.” The letter contains links for interested community members to apply for guest teaching and volunteer positions.
The superintendent also said while NPS has been offering free COVID-19 testing at school sites, the national and statewide testing supply issues may mean the district will run out of tests soon. NPS will be restocking tests as soon as possible, he said.