Norman Public Schools will be offering identity theft protection starting Dec. 1 to those impacted by a recent ransomware attack, according to a release that went out Wednesday evening.
On Nov. 4, the district discovered that it had been attacked, but the administration is still not aware who is behind it. NPS is not aware of any student or parent who has had their personal information misused.
To activate services through IDX, call 833-896-6813 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
The services will be provided for 12 months, a data breach and recovery services expert, and will include credit and CyberScan monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy and fully managed theft recovery services, NPS reported.
