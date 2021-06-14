In the wake of April’s massive hail storm, Norman Public Schools is left with immediate building damage expenses and a dramatic increase in insurance costs, district leaders said Monday.
In a night of all-around finance updates on insurance, two years’ worth of budgets and building storm damage, the district’s board of education heard that NPS will incur a nearly $1 million increase in insurance premiums within the next year.
While NPS was able to get competitive bids on its workers compensation insurance, the quote process was not competitive for property and liability coverage, Chief Financial Officer Brenda Burkett said Monday. The lack of options left NPS with a massive increase in its property and liability coverage premium, which is up 51% over last year’s, Burkett said.
With the board’s approval Monday night, NPS will pay just over $2.1 million for its property and liability premium this year.
“It has become harder and harder to get a property quote in the state of Oklahoma for Oklahoma schools — our weather is not our friend for schools in Oklahoma,” Burkett said. “When it comes to wind and hail, the reinsurance market is extremely hard.”
The district also will lose its flat deductible rate on property after insurers discovered the impact of the April 28 hail storm. The deductible rate for wind and hail damage now increases to 3% of a damaged building’s value, while the district now has a $100,000 minimum in any property occurrence, Burkett said. Deductibles on earthquake and flood sewer backup coverage also went up, she said.
NPS will pay $2.7 million in overall premiums this year compared to last year’s $1.87 million, an increase of more than $800,000 just for premiums.
“It just doesn’t sit well with me, and there’s just not enough competition out there on the market … I think it’s time that our state step in and provide some kind of property coverage at a state level of some sort, or at least another option, because we have an $800,000, almost $1 million increase that we can’t budget for,” Superintendent Nick Migliorino said. “That’s tough. Luckily, we’re large enough and I feel like we’ve done a good enough job to absorb some of these things that we shouldn’t have to absorb, but we do.”
The deductible and premium increases come as NPS prepares to deal with the most urgent round of repairs to school buildings after the April 28 storm. Several buildings will need much of their roofs replaced, district Chief Operating Officer Justin Milner said.
While engineers, insurance adjusters and consultants are still evaluating some of the buildings, the board approved NPS to move forward with emergency repairs to roofs deemed “functionally distressed” that are likely to leak or have other major issues. The district did not share the estimated costs of that initial damage Monday night.
Meanwhile, presentations on both the last fiscal year’s budget and the upcoming budget both showed slight declines in NPS’ general fund, a development that left board members concerned about how the district would handle the financial impact of future extreme weather events.
The district’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget is still in progress, though the fiscal year closes at the end of the month, while the FY22 budget is still a projection until the district knows more about exact state funding numbers, Burkett said Monday.
While the district will likely get a bump in state aid allocation and textbook funds in FY22, the district’s projected expenditures will still likely outweigh its projected revenues, leaving its general fund down a projected $55,689 over FY21, Burkett said.
The district has received more than $29.2 million in federal relief and stimulus funds this year, some of which Burkett and her team have directed toward this year’s budget to cover personal protective equipment, sanitization products, remote learning and more, she said. The district has a timeline for spending the federal money that extends through 2024 for some of the funds.
Burkett said FY20 was the first year in several that the district had been able to grow its general fund balance, up to 8.29%. But with the unexpected turmoil of the last year and expenditures outweighing district revenue, that balance is back down to a projected 6.02%. The FY22 budget projects a further downturn to 5.55%.
There is room for movement and a more positive outlook in both those budgets, said Burkett, who noted that she was conservative in her projections.
With the projected dip in the general fund in this year’s budget and next year’s, board members strongly emphasized the district’s need to set aside funds in reserve for insurance deductibles.
Should another massive weather event hit Norman, a shrinking general fund and growing deductibles could deeply hurt the district, board members Cindy Nashert and Dirk O’Hara warned.
“If we have another April 28, then we’re going to be really in a pickle,” said Nashert, who works as a State Farm insurance agent in Norman. “I don’t know if at some point we have a reserve for deductibles, but I’m serious, we’ve got to. This is Oklahoma … I think we seriously have to start putting something in reserve; we’ll call it a rainy day.”
New hires
The board also approved new hires at multiple school sites, including:
- Brad Talley as principal at Longfellow Middle School. Talley comes to NPS from Oklahoma City Public Schools but began his career with NPS originally.
- Keri Bates as assistant principal at Kennedy Elementary
- Rachelle Roberts as assistant principal at Whittier Middle School
- Greg Willis as assistant principal at Norman High School
