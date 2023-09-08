Norman Public Schools plans to vet PragerU, a conservative media organization that has been suggested as a source for school curriculum.
Nick Migliorino, district superintendent, sent a letter to NPS educators on Thursday afternoon informing them that the Oklahoma State Department of Education had endorsed PragerU, and that the district would not implement it unless it met its district standards.
“In Norman Public Schools, all district-adopted curriculum undergoes the district’s approval process, which takes time and input,” wrote Migliorino in the letter. “That process involves our content coordinators and teachers. This ensures that our curriculum is of high quality, accurate, and in alignment with the Oklahoma Academic Standards.”
PragerU has been described by multiple reports as a “conservative nonprofit” which provides “free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”
State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, said she hasn’t seen the curriculum yet and has not decided whether school districts have adopted it.
“I plan to examine the content in the next coming weeks,” said Conley.
In a message uploaded to X, State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters said access to PragerU will offer “better access” to sources for students.
“We want them to know about American Exceptionalism – want them to know about those founding documents, want them to understand what made this country great,” he said.
Dirk O’Hara, president of the NPS Board of Education, said he trusts curriculum staff on whether to implement the materials.
“The State Department of Education does not determine our curriculum in schools,” said O’Hara. “Our administrative team evaluates and handles all areas of curriculum and they make recommendations to the board, and I have full faith in them to evaluate any potential curriculum that may come forward.”
He said the district won’t approve curriculum that pushes a religious agenda.
“I think it's going to be difficult to implement anything that's going to be overtly religious because we do have separation of church and state,” he said.
Rep. Jacob Rosecants, D-Norman, said he did not support adoption of the PragerU curriculum.
On his Facebook page, he posted:
“PragerU is not a vetted curriculum resource and will not be supported by the district. This take is reflected by many of our larger school districts. Still, many folks have asked me what they can do to prevent the whole PragerU push. The best thing you can do is to stay connected to your local school board, and to reach out to your board members to voice your concerns.”
Multiple reports have said the curriculum “downplays” the horrors of slavery and supports a Christian agenda, linking Biblical videos.
Jennifer Palmer of Oklahoma Watch reported the curriculum was not vetted by the state’s textbook committee.
