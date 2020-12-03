While Norman Public Schools will now follow updated quarantining guidelines from the CDC, the district will not be adopting a state-approved plan that allows exposed students to quarantine in school.
The new quarantine guidelines mean that NPS students or employees who are considered close contacts of someone with COVID-19 have the option to quarantine for seven days after exposure, according to an email sent from the district to parents Thursday.
The new requirement from the district follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines, which state that quarantine can end after seven days if an individual then tests negative for COVID-19 and if they did not show any symptoms during that seven-day period.
NPS’ new guidelines state that in order to return from quarantine, a close contact must follow all three of these criteria:
- Keep monitoring symptoms daily for 14 days after exposure
- Either be symptom free for 10 days after exposure OR symptom free for seven days after exposure and have a negative COVID-19 test after at least day five of quarantine
- Continue to maintain social distancing, enhanced hand hygiene and masking
NPS’ website lists a full set of quarantine standards for individuals who test positive for the virus or begin displaying symptoms. According to the district, if a student is currently in quarantine after exposure and has met these new criteria, parents should speak with their school principal or site health professional.
Thursday’s email from the district also notes that NPS will not be participating in the state’s in-school quarantine plan, which debuted in Mustang Public Schools this week.
The new state policy allows students who are exposed to COVID-19 to complete distance learning in a school-supervised environment rather than learning from home. Schools that implement the program must have designated space where quarantined students can social distance, ability to administer rapid testing and constant adult supervision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.