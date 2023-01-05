Years of hard work paid off for members of the Students for Solar club at Irving Middle School on Thursday afternoon.
Representatives from Norman Public Schools and OG&E representatives along with prominent community members attended the groundbreaking of the school’s new solar garden, which will be built in the next couple of months.
The groundbreaking represents a culmination of years of sweat on part of the students, staff, administration and the energy company.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino said his administration connected the Students for Solar club with the right people, but the idea originated from its members.
“The Students for Solar came up with an idea. They had this dream, and OG&E stepped in, and today, you are seeing it come to fruition," he said. "It’s incredible to see students get involved, have a dream, and then adults and partners come together and make it happen."
Kimberlee Adams, OG&E community affairs manager, said that while students fundraised to pay for construction of the solar garden, the rest of the bill – $90,000 – was paid for by the energy company.
The solar garden will include a pergola, solar lights and a pollinator garden.
“This is an agrivoltaic solar system with outdoor classroom and garden underneath,” said Jessica King, OG&E supervisor of customer programs and a former Irving student.
King said that two other school projects are being planned: one at Earlsboro Public Schools, and another at a location yet to be announced.
Salem Kirk is a Norman High School student who started Students for Solar four years ago.
“Four years ago, I visited the central library and saw a talk presented by (Oklahoma Electric Cooperative) talking about solar power, and I was so confused as to why we weren’t using it, seeing as it was an easy solution to all of the problems with energy generation,” Kirk said.
At the time, Kirk asked Irving science teacher Laura Vaughn if she would sponsor a new club.
“That was the easiest yes ever,” said Vaughn. “The reason is, schools and solar just make sense.”
The science teacher said the best part of her job is working with students who want to dream big and are willing to work to make their dreams a reality.
“Over the years, our many students have learned about solar power, they’ve advocated and raised funds, contacted sponsors, and today, I am thrilled to be part of making their dreams a reality,” Vaughn said.
Sarah Chan, Irving orchestra teacher and Students for Solar co-sponsor, said teaching advocacy for positive change instills life lessons in students.
“It sends a powerful message to our young people here at our school that they can have a positive influence on their community, they can expand their educational opportunities through their advocacy," Chan said. "And they can make choices that are better for the planet, the planet they will inherit."
Eli Adams, an Irving sixth grader and president of Students For Solar, said he looks up to those who started the club and looks forward to the organization’s direction after he graduates.
“I am very excited to see what Students for Solar is bringing for this year, and many years to come, and I hope that I am able to come back whenever I am in high school as these students were able to do,” he said.
School board member Alex Ruggiers attended the event. He said this project supports district-wide initiatives.
“I think it’s great that we are supporting renewable energy anywhere we can in the district," Ruggiers said. "I’ve been a big fan of the solar farm that we have on the east side of town. It’s spectacular that kids are doing something about what they feel is important for the future."
