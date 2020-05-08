While Norman Public Schools has already scheduled virtual graduation ceremonies for later this month, the district is also planning to host in-person ceremonies in early August.
In a Friday newsletter to parents, Superintendent Nick Migliorino shared that Norman Public Schools is "very close" to setting a date in early August for in-person ceremonies at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Migliorino has publicly promised in-person ceremonies for this year's graduating seniors since NPS, along with districts across the state, moved to distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The superintendent said Friday that the district will communicate an exact date for in-person ceremonies soon.
For now, the district is hosting virtual ceremonies on May 21 for Norman North and May 22 for Norman High. The district's last day of school is May 13.
Migliorino also used his weekly newsletter to encourage parents looking ahead to fall education options to explore the district's ExpandEd program, which allows students to pursue blended or online learning options while participating in district extracurriculars.
According to Migliorino, students should soon have a chance to pick up any items they may have left in school buildings, which have been closed to the public for several weeks. Site principals will be communicating further pick up schedule details.
Migliorino also thanked NPS community members, including teachers, for their contributions and adjustments to the non-traditional end to this school year.
"I also want to recognize and thank all the parents and guardians who have invested their time and energy into continuing the learning process at home," Migliorino shared. "Moms, dads, grandparents and so many more have juggled enormous responsibilities during this time while also assisting children with the education process. Please know how much we appreciate you as well."
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
