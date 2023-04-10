The Norman Public Schools Board of Education changed up its leadership at Monday night’s meeting.
Dirk O’Hara was sworn in as president, Tina Floyd as vice president, and Annette Price was sworn in as the board’s newest member after having won her Office No. 3 runoff election last week.
“I’d just like to say that I am so pleased to be here and I’ve spent the last quarter of my life volunteering in schools here in Norman,” Price said. “To be able to continue serving in this role, I am humbled and joyful and hopeful.”
O’Hara thanked former president Cindy Nashert for having served as president and recognized her for saving the district millions of dollars by negotiating roofing solutions with insurance companies.
“Without Cindy’s constant drive and her insurance knowledge to make sure that we were covered, we would not have new roofs across this district multiple times over,” he said.
After board members exchanged pleasantries, Jennifer Beer, the district’s Student Senior Center director, reported the graduation rate for students at Norman North High School, Norman High School, and Dimensions Academy dropped following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, the graduation rate was 83%, down from 88% in 2020, and 91% in 2019.
“We’re doing significant work to close the academic gap and we hope that we expect our graduation rate to continue to improve and get back to where it was back in 2019,” Beer said.
She said part of the way the district can indicate the dropout rate is to measure the freshman class.
“Academic research shows that the freshman year of high school is an indicator of whether a student will or won’t graduate from high school, so we want to lay that foundation early and we want early intervention to start,” she said.
“We can’t wait ‘till they’re a junior or senior to figure out how we’re going to get them graduated. So our Freshman Academies set a strong foundation for our students.”
Amid the pandemic, Beer said freshman academies throughout the district continue to focus on belonging.
“We implement consistent processes and procedures and we surround the students with a team of teachers with a shared philosophy,” she said.
O’Hara recognized that COVID hurt academic performance, but did not want to use it as an excuse for graduation rates.
“I don’t like to just say COVID hit, therefore graduations go down,” he said. “I know that is probably what’s going to happen, but are there any other factors that are going on?”
Superintendent Nick Migliorino said attendance is a contributing factor when it comes to why students are not graduating.
“Attendance rates went down. Enrollment went down. So there are many different variables that we look at,” he said, “and obviously COVID was a huge piece that was the catalyst for most of those.”
