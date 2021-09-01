Norman Public Schools will require students in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case to quarantine, and is now “expecting” everyone on district property to wear a mask, an email sent to parents Tuesday night shows.
Across its 24 school sites, NPS has had 33 positive COVID cases among students and 170 close contacts since Aug. 19. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, masks are going to be “expected” for every person who is on NPS property, Superintendent Nick Migliorino said in the email to parents.
“The medical community has made it abundantly clear that masks are an effective tool in stopping the spread of this virus,” he said in the email. “We have seen from experience that masks work. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, it is our expectation that anyone who enters our buildings will wear a mask. All visitors to our schools will be required to wear a mask.”
Migliorino’s email indirectly cites Senate Bill 658 as his reason for not outright mandating masks, but the superintendent wrote that he implores parents and students to wear them and to get vaccinated if eligible to help stop the spread of COVID.
“State law prohibits us from mandating masks or vaccinations,” he said in the email. “As a public school district we will not work in opposition to the law, but I am imploring each and every one of you to help us keep our schools open. Help us care for our kids and our teachers. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. These things are not guarantees, but they are the tools by which we lower our risk and protect each other. They are the tools by which we prioritize in-person learning and minimize disruption to students and families.”
Migliorino said NPS is already seeing a spread of COVID throughout its schools that it did not see at this time last year. In the email, he said if parents want to see their students in school for the entire year, things need to change.
“School has only been in session a short time and already it is clear that if we’re going to make it through this school year with in-person learning, more has to be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
Migliorino also said in the email that anyone who was in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for at least 10 days.
Previously, district guidelines had quarantine exceptions for students who were vaccinated, wearing a mask or had tested positive for COVID in the last 90 days; now, according to the email, anyone deemed to be in close contact will be required to quarantine.
“I know that so much around this pandemic has been politicized,” Migliorino wrote. “I know that there are very serious divisions in our community and in our nation that challenge us, but this is not about any of that. This is about protecting our students, our staff and our ability to continue in-person learning in Norman Public Schools. It is time for us to put aside our ideological entrenchment and rise to the Oklahoma standard. To look after our neighbors and lend a helping hand. That is what defines our school community.”
NPS did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment Wednesday morning.