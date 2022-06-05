The Norman Regional Health System doesn’t allow guns on its campus, a security feature called into question by gun rights activists following a mass shooting in Tulsa.
Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee killed four people, including two doctors, with an AR-15-style rifle Wednesday at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System before he killed himself. Tulsa police said Louis blamed Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims, for pain following surgery and planned to kill him and anyone in his way.
After Democratic state representatives announced Thursday they wish to repeal several of Oklahoma’s loose gun restrictions, Oklahoma Second Amendment Association President Don Spencer said Saint Francis was “a softer target” compared to Oklahoma businesses that let people carry.
In response to an inquiry by The Transcript about NRHS’ response to Spencer’s statement, the hospital system confirmed it was a gun-free zone Friday.
“Our safety and security team proactively focuses on armed intruder trainings and exercises at both the health system organizational level as well as department level,” a statement reads. “This training is in conjunction with our local law enforcement agency partners.”
On a legislative level, NRHS officials said they support the American Hospital Association’s petition for legislation to create federal protections for intimidation and assault. They cited a Workplace Health Safety study that reported during COVID-19, 44% of nurses reported experiencing physical violence and 68% reported experiencing verbal abuse.
They argued violence against hospital workers “has markedly increased” since COVID began.
“People who dedicate themselves to saving lives deserve a safe environment, free of violence and intimidation,” NRHS officials said in a news release.
In the statement, NRHS officials said they offer condolences to those at Saint Francis.