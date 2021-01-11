As COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue their upward trend, Norman Regional Health System’s numbers are following suit.
Hospitalization numbers reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional officials show that from Dec. 19-25, there was an average of 68.6 COVID patients at Norman Regional at midnight of each day.
Of that number, 19.3 of them were in the ICU on average at the end of each day. The Norman Regional ICU has 36 beds.
The hospital keeps and reports data to the Department of Health and Human Services on a daily basis, though the department’s reports are made available at the beginning of each week.
Hospitalizations rose once again at Norman Regional from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, when the hospital reported an average of 76.3 COVID patients in the hospital at midnight of each day, the data said.
The ICU average rose from the previous week. During the week of Dec. 26-Jan.1, Norman Regional had an average of 22.3 people in the ICU with confirmed COVID-19 at midnight of each day, the data said.
On Monday, Jan. 11, Oklahoma reported 1,734 COVID hospitalizations statewide. The number is down from the last report on Friday, which said there were 1,926 COVID hospitalizations across the state.
