Frontline health care workers are on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting battles that aren’t their own for the sole purpose of saving lives. Norman resident Richard Beevers is currently on the frontline.
In the beginning of March, Beevers took a job as a traveling family nurse practitioner at an Indian Health System hospital, NEXTLocums in Acoma, New Mexico where he drives to from Norman on a regular basis. Little did he know the pandemic would soon be looming as he made his first journey out there, he said.
“I was really looking forward to going out there and experiencing some of the culture, but I got there right as everything shut down,” Beevers said. “Initially, when I got out there, we weren’t exactly sure how to treat COVID, the treatment varied almost day to day.”
The life of a nurse has changed dramatically since the pandemic, he said. Nurses are putting themselves on the line every single day, the mindset has changed from “will the patient live” to “will both me and the patient live,” he said.
“I was walking into the hospital, and I saw a couple of the nurses sitting in their cars — and I used to do this too — I would think, ‘OK, I’m getting ready to go in, let’s get your head on, let’s make good decisions, let’s save the patients.’ Well now it’s, ‘Well now I’m going to work, is this the day I contract COVID? Is this the day something will happen that will endanger my family?’” Beevers said.
Having to tell family members that they can’t see their loved ones with COVID has become the hardest part of his job, he said.
“I had one patient — she ended up living — but she was very critical when she came in to us. I had to call her husband on the phone because he couldn’t come back and having to tell him that ‘I didn’t know how this was going to turn out, but I want you to be aware that we are having to fly her to Alberherque and you can’t go with her.’ That’s just heart-wrenching,” Beevers said.
Thanksgiving Day posed a new set of challenges, he said. As frontline workers didn’t get the day off, Beevers said COVID patients flooded the hospital while he worked the holiday.
“We had a patient come in on Thanksgiving that we had to transfer, and I had to go out to his family in the parking lot and tell them we’re having to transfer him because he has COVID, I had to say, ‘You guys can’t go with him because now you guys also have to quarantine, my advice is to make sure your phones are charged and make sure you have cell service.’ It’s just really hard,” he said.
It’s very frustrating when people don’t listen to science or don’t take the virus seriously, Beevers said.
“The science is there, the data is there, this isn’t fake news and the virus is real,” he said. “People are dying every day. Thousands of people are dying every day, and it’s something we can’t completely take care of yet, but there are ways we can reduce the impact. Wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance. I’ve had people say, ‘Oh, it’s just a bad flu.’ No it’s not just a bad flu. A flu doesn’t leave you with cardiomyopathy or strokes or things like that.”
He said the scariest part is not knowing what the long term effects of the virus are.
“Let’s get the virus under control; then we’re going to have to deal with all these other problems down the way. But we could mitigate that by wearing a mask, washing your hands and socially distancing,” Beevers said.
Reese Gorman
