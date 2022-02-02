Severe winter weather is expected to continue into Thursday and wrap up Friday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
Forrest Mitchell, the observation program leader at NWS Norman, said while this will not be comparable to the October 2020 ice storm that ravaged the Oklahoma City metro, the weather will still be dangerously cold and make traveling on the roads dangerous.
NWS meteorologists are also anticipating about a quarter-inch of ice to accumulate across central Oklahoma and are advising people to take extra caution when traveling.
“We will have a little bit of sleet and strong rolling winds, which will cause blowing and drifting of that snow,” he said. “So while I say the accumulation will be maybe four to six inches, there could be drifts over a foot depending on structures and things where it’s allowed to accumulate. And of course, the very cold temperatures and the wind chill values are going to be a major issue.”
Because of the high winds expected, the temperature could fall to five below zero with the wind chill, Mitchell said.
The University of Oklahoma has closed its Norman campus for Thursday and moved classes and all possible jobs remote; Norman Public Schools had yet to make an announcement about Thursday and Friday plans as of print deadline Wednesday.