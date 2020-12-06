Oak Tree Country Club announces renovation project
EDMOND — Oak Tree Country Club announced a two-phase renovation project of completely rebuilding the greenside bunkers on the club’s two courses using the Better Billy Bunker™ method. The West Course, phase one of the renovation project, is now complete and will be followed by the East Course, slated to be complete in early 2021.
The Better Billy Bunker method, a five-step process for each bunker, eliminates geotextile liners and uses a two-inch layer of local pea gravel treated with polymer, which is then covered with USGA specifications for bunker sand. The system provides maximum drainage, resulting in less sand contamination over time and easier maintenance after inclement weather.
The East Course and West Course were designed by golf course architect Pete Dye. The East Course annually serves as the site of the Oklahoma Open.
Located in Edmond, Oak Tree Country Club is the only private country club in the metro area to offer 36 holes of golf. Oak Tree members also can enjoy worldwide benefits, including complimentary green fees and complimentary dining at more than 200 private clubs and special offerings at more than 700 hotels, resorts and entertainment venues.
Devon Energy announces cash dividend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon’s common stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable March 31 at a rate of $0.11 per share, based on a record date of March 15, 2021.
Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. For more information, visit devonenergy.com.
Jamie Spann graduates from ‘Thunder LaunchPad’ Accelerator Program
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted its sixth demo day Nov. 19 for their accelerator program, “Thunder LaunchPad,” which was developed in partnership with startup accelerator StitchCrew.
Jamie Spann, owner and founder of Business Savvy Physician, was among nine other companies who graduated the program. “Thunder LaunchPad” has partnered with 51 start-ups to date. Sixty percent of founders in their programs are women or people of color. The wide variety of companies span from agricultural to medical.
Spann, from Oklahoma, founded Business Savvy Physician to educate physicians on the business side of their medical career through practical, online videos done by experts. The masterclass-style course allows physicians to learn on their own time and at their own pace.
For more information, visit businesssavvyphysician.com.
AAON named Top Inclusive Workplace
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced that it has been named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Mosaic is the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led coalition of companies and nonprofit partners that celebrate diversity, champion equity and cultivate inclusion. To qualify, a company or organization must complete the Mosaic Index and report in the areas of CEO commitment, diverse suppliers, diverse people, internal policy and community outreach.
AAON employs individuals from over 32 countries. On-site classes are available to help team members develop professionally and advance in the company.
Laredo Petroleum appoints new directors
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. announced the appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the company’s board of directors. Their appointments as independent directors are effective now.
Hollingsworth currently serves as secretary and general counsel of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and is a member of the executive committee and board of directors. Previously, Hollingsworth was a partner at Bracewell LLP.
Hollingsworth is a former director of several companies, including Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., and was previously a Regent and served as chairman of the board of the University of Houston System. Hollingsworth received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a juris doctorate from the University of Houston.
Lancaster has 20 years of experience in energy investment banking, including positions as a managing director at UBS Securities, Nomura Securities and Goldman, Sachs & Co. Prior roles include positions at J.P. Morgan & Co. Inc. and NationsBank Corp.
Lancaster currently serves as an independent director for HighPoint Resources and was previously an independent director for Energen Corp. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
— Submitted Content
