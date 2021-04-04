A combination of gentle hip hop music and the soothing mechanical cadence of a shaved ice machine will greet you on entering Addi’s Shuga Shack.
The casual flavored shaved ice and snack eatery is in the Robinson Crossing shopping center directly west of Braum’s, located at 1228 N. Interstate Drive.
Addi’s Shuga Shack is a family enterprise operated by Erica and Jorge Gomez and named after daughter Addison. It’s open 12 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The business originated in the metro on NW Expressway, and relocated to Norman last month.
“I love Norman so much,” Erica Gomez said. “I lived here for 10 years when I was 18, and have always wanted to come back. We were originally in a little stand, and to grow, more space was needed to do the things I wanted to do.”
The previous tenant was Eskimo Sno, with a similar product line.
Addi’s experienced a mid-afternoon rush on its first Saturday of operation. Moms with children and groups of chatty teenagers bopped in for fruit and shaved iced creations. Addi’s is more than just a traditional snow cone stand.
“I always ask people when they come in for the first time if they want spicy, salty or sweet because we have something for every taste,” Gomez said. “Customers have the option of getting what they want or letting me freestyle a bit. If they want sweet, I normally say strawberry shortcake, salty could be a watermelon margarita (no alcohol) or dill pickle. Spicy could be spicy mango.”
There’s a decidedly Latinx influence to parts of the menu, which comes from Erica’s spouse and time she lived in Texas.
“We do shaved ice with a lot of candy options, and we have some of the Mexican snacks that I had while living in Houston,” Gomez said. “I really enjoy those, so there’s hot and regular nachos, elotes en vaso (corn in a cup), fruit pops and strawberries and cream.”
Gomez creates fresh, house-made Mexican-inspired chamoy sauce. It’s a fruity concoction that’s at once salty, sweet, sour and spicy.
“I use it on the pica pica candy,” she said. “It comes into play with the pickle as well. The Tajín is a pickle wrapped in a fruit roll-up with hibiscus-infused chamoy on the outside, then dusted in {span}Tajín{/span} seasoning.”
Tajín is a mild mixture of chili pepper, lime and salt.
“It has become quite popular and actually came from a Tik Tok,” Gomez said. “Friends sent it to me and begged me to make it. So, I finally did.”
Naming bistros after a daughter is a time-honored tradition, with Addi’s being a sweet addition to the lineage.
The store’s walls have an abundance of original family art and photography including the family’s children Chloe and Junior. It creates a welcoming and friendly space.
The family is proud that Addi’s is a hybrid African-American and Latinx owned and operated business.
“I wanted all of us in the family to shine through here,” Gomez said. “Much of this is Addison’s art work on the walls and some that customers have brought in. We want people coming in to have an experience here by chilling out, maybe pick a book up or play a game. They’re going to get great customer service with so many different flavor options you can choose here.”
Addi’s has wooden Jenga blocks and a Connect Four set on its patio alongside the outdoor tables.
A signature shaved ice creation designed by Oklahoma City hip hop star Tony “Elteazee” LeSure will soon be added to Addi’s menu.
“It’s going to be dreamsicle and green apple with cherries on top called North Side Nectar,” Gomez said.
Addi’s takes full advantage of social media to promote the business, using Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook.
“We have a following of people already who know why I’m in this business, what I’m doing and what I have to offer,” Gomez said. “People come in who knew this was a snow cone place before and realize it’s not the same, but that we have something for everyone here.”
Gomez enjoys operating Addi’s Shuga Shack.
“There’s so many different levels to having a place of employment,” Gomez said. “It’s empowering that I made a goal and was able to make it come to life. That doesn’t happen a lot, so that in itself is amazing. I like socializing with the people who come in and making them treats they’ll enjoy. It makes me happy.”
