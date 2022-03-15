St. Patricks Day isn’t until Thursday, but the owner of Campus Corner’s Irish pub has already spread some luck of the Irish to young Normanites with an annual breakfast tradition ahead of the restaurant’s day-of festivities.
For about 30 years, Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille, invites students from Pumpkin Shell School to the restaurant for a “Green Eggs and Ham” breakfast.
The event is hosted the week before St. Patrick’s Day, as the holiday happens during spring break for students.
Last Wednesday, Stewart hosted about 60 kids and their parents for an early holiday breakfast.
He said he goes around to each table and gives out the traditional “Happy St. Pat’s” beads.
Stewart said his excitement for St. Patrick’s Day always doubles when he does the “Green Eggs and Ham” event with the school.
“It’s the smiles on their faces that brings out the magic of St. Patrick’s Day for me,” Stewart said. “Their eyes just light up when I take them beads because I’m dressed as a leprechaun with a top hat and all that.”
The green eggs and ham at O’Connell’s is locally coveted, and the kids from PSC have received the first round since the restaurant was located on Lindsey St. Stewart recalls the tradition’s start.
“That school used to be located behind the old store, and they used to walk over from there, but that was pre-2010,” Stewart said.
The event for kids and their parents gets him in the spirit for the annual celebration on the holiday, which takes place Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. with green eggs and ham. Commemorative mugs and t-shirts have already arrived and the green beer is ready — all he is waiting on are the eggs.
Stewart hopes to have enough green eggs for around 350 people.
Entry to the event will be free until a $5 cover begins sometime in the afternoon.
Stewart said the gallons of “green fun” start flowing at 8 a.m. Outside festivities in the back outside area start at noon.
The Highlanders, a pipe and drum Irish band, will perform inside and outside the restaurant.
“They will come through and march into the restaurant and play a little, then they will march through the crowd to the outside stage,” Stewart said. “And they will be dressed to the Kilts.”
With temperatures in the 70s forecasted for Thursday, Stewart said he looks forward to partaking in the festivities with Norman once again.